Montrose County clerk taking COVID-19 precautions for June 30 primary

Ballots for the June 30 primary election are in the mail, and county clerks across Colorado are implementing procedures to reduce the risk of coronavirus, in accordance with state guidelines.
At the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, Plexiglas barriers are up at work stations; copious amounts of sanitizer is on hand, along with masks and gloves for those who want them, and, at what will be the in-person voting site, social distancing is being arranged. The voting machines themselves will be covered with disposable plastic shields that will be removed between voters.
The Colorado Secretary of State late last month issued a 30-page election guidance document, detailing what clerks are to do to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. With or without that, the clerk’s office would be taking precautions, Clerk Tressa Guynes said.
“We’re definitely going to distance. We’ll all stretch out as much as we can. … We’re going to be cleaning after everybody, anyway.”
Some provisions in the state’s election guidance did not find favor among county clerks, who raised concerns with what at first read as a requirement to take voters’ temperatures, as well as mandating pay for election judges if they stayed home sick.
Guynes said the first guideline as it was originally issued could have put clerks in the role of public health officials and it also raised privacy concerns, while the second appeared to clerks and county attorneys to run afoul of employment law.
Several county attorneys, including Montrose’s, signed a May 22 letter stating the temperature requirement was potentially unconstitutional. The final guideline as issued says, however, that election workers should not be taking voters’ temperatures.
“They’re not mandating temperature checks; it’s not forcing us to be like public health agents,” Guynes said.
“My concern is, if they were to mandate it, then I would have a hang up with it. My staff, the county attorney, and a number of other county attorneys are concerned, but (guideline) is not mandating it.”
Guynes said such requirement would raise medical privacy issues, plus the guideline failed to spell out what clerks were supposed to do if a voter did have an elevated temperature.
“They encourage or suggest the temperature check, but don’t give any guidance as to the what-if. I think it’s more prudent to, if we see people who are symptomatic, to address it at that point,” Guynes said.
“That (symptoms) could be obvious. A cold or anything else will be transmitted through coughing or sneezing. That’s not a (health privacy) violation. That’s obvious for anyone to see.”
She said she would likely issue a paper ballot to a symptomatic person who came in to vote on a machine, encourage him or her to take it home, mark it, and mail it, to minimize the potential for spreading any kind of infectious disease.
The May 22 letter also raised issues with a provision requiring that symptomatic staff and election judges stay home with pay. The letter states that rule interferes with a county’s ability to manage its own budget and personnel issues, as well as creates protections to one group of county employees that may be inconsistent with established protocols for sick leave.
Further, election judges are not even contract employees — they are paid for what they work, Guynes said. Counties would have to lay out the necessary money for such pay upfront, and then apply for a reimbursement grant through the state, which would use its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act money. Thus, counties risk being turned down for a grant — or the grant funds running out, she said.
“There’s a lot involved in that, also,” Guynes said Tuesday.
“If an election judge is sick, they need to stay home. If anyone is sick, they need to stay home,” she said in an earlier interview.
Election judges travel in pairs to collect ballots voters have placed in drop boxes. The election guidance document considers it a best practice to have the judges travel separately, or in a vehicle large enough to accommodate social distancing, unless the people handling the ballots share the same home.
Guynes said this recommendation, although a “terrible recipe for traffic violations,” won’t be a factor here. The drop-box is located just outside of the voter service center, at the historic county courthouse (320 S. First St.), and the two election judges who will be collecting those ballots will not have to drive.
The county usually has a drop box at Olathe Town Hall, but town officials just informed Guynes on Monday that they will not be reopening until July. That development occurred after voter instructions were printed and mailed, and now signage will direct people to the Montrose drop box. Election judges won’t have to travel to Olathe to collect the ballots, which also means they won’t have to try to stay within eyesight of each other while driving there.
The only people transporting ballots on election night will be members of a single family, who fly the West End ballots into town.
“So that (best practice) doesn’t affect us at all,” Guynes said.
Guynes said that cramped quarters in places like the signature verification room can make social distancing difficult. She has told election judges if they are not comfortable, her office can train someone else to do the work.
“We haven’t had anybody say they’re not going to be a judge for these reasons,” she said. Although election judges are paid — and in Montrose County, $6 more than the statutory minimum of $5 per hour — most view it as their civic duty, not a money-making opportunity, Guynes also said.
Just days ago, the state delivered personal protection equipment, including masks and hand sanitizer. The masks will be offered to those who want them, but people do not have to don one in order to vote.
“I think for health purposes, you can’t mandate that either. It’s not a law and the governor doesn’t mandate it. It’s suggested, but it’s not mandated,” she said.
Guynes also said her office was proactive, by getting Plexiglas barriers designed and installed at work stations when the pandemic declared over COVID-19 first began leading to closures and restrictions.
“We thought it was not a bad idea for going forward,” she said.
The June 30 primary is for the United States Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the Colorado House of Representatives for District 58, State Board of Education, 7th Judicial District Attorney, county commissioners District 1 and 2, and county surveyor.
Ballots are due no later than 7 p.m. June 30, or they cannot be counted. A postmark is not sufficient; the ballots must be turned in by that time.
People who plan to mail their ballots should do so no later than eight days before the election, otherwise, they should drop them in the drop box, or deliver them in person to the clerk’s office, both of which will be open for voting starting June 22.
As a reminder, unaffiliated voters will receive ballots for both the Democratic and Republican primaries, but may only vote one — not both, or both will be invalidated.
No issues related to COVID-19 have cropped up when it comes to conducting business with the clerk and recorder’s office, Guynes said.
“We’ve had a steady flow of the public in our building. I have not been made aware of any situation. We’ve had no issues whatsoever,” she said.
Additionally, none of her staff fall into a high-risk category for the virus, she added — and Colorado’s voting system protects electors who do.
“That’s the beauty of Colorado being a mail-in ballot state. If you are high risk or asymptomatic, you can vote your mail ballot,” Guynes said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.