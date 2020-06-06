Montrose County commissioner blasts governor as board moves forward with second COVID-19 variance application

Montrose County commissioners’ unanimous vote Thursday to seek an expanded COVID-19 variance did not come without strong words for Gov. Jared Polis, who was seen as allowing protests while continuing to restrict other activity.
Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash referenced Polis’ latest adjustments to his safer at home executive orders issued over the virus and declared pandemic, as well as his statements concerning protests sparked by the police custody death of Minnesota man George Floyd.
Rash said that when Polis announced his “safer at home if you can” modification this week, the governor said “we wouldn’t ask anybody to stay home if it was not possible and if’s not possible when your conscience doesn’t allow you to stay home.”
Rash said he can no longer find the clip of Polis making the statement, but that the consideration was being given to “protesters and rioters” — not businesses and churches.
“We all know it was a tragedy about George Floyd and what happened to him,” Rash said.
“If this goes for thousands of people in Denver, why in the heck does it not go for our churches and our businesses?” he said, adding the comment appalled him, and that he thinks it was removed on purpose.
“To me, this thing has become political and I’m tired of being quiet about it,” Rash said.
Rash ultimately voted with Commissioners Sue Hansen and Keith Caddy to seek an expansion of the variance Montrose County received May 23, which had allowed for gyms, churches and restaurants to open at reduced capacity.
“I know lives matter. I know we worked our tails off,” Rash said, after praising local public health staff and county Public Health Pandemic Specialist and Medical Adviser Dr. Joe Adragna.
“When the governor can say one group can congregate but the other can’t where is the fairness of that? … I have a real problem with even applying for a variance when the governor is saying, in his own words, ‘follow your conscience.’ This commissioner, when a church calls me, or a group calls me and asks how many people they can have, I’m going to say ‘follow your conscience.’ Because that’s the word of the governor,” Rash said.
“If it can happen for a congregation of protesters, why in the hell can’t it happen for a congregation of church people? Is this an attack on Christianity? Is this an attack on our businesses? What is this? I think people need to start opening up their eyes and start asking these questions of elected officials. Because I’m over it.”
Rash also said he was angry over the newly introduced Senate bill, “Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity.” The
bill adds more reporting and transparency measures and as written, would effectively remove the qualified immunity shield for peace officers in civil suits. (See related story.)
Rash said he has seen people abuse the police and that the bill pushes a false narrative. “Something needs to be done and it damn sure isn’t attacking our police force,” he said.
Caddy told him to watch his language and Rash said that he was just passionate about the issue, and as a veteran. “When are people going to start standing up and saying enough is enough?” he said.
Caddy directed the discussion back to the variance application. Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin confirmed he supported the application “wholeheartedly.”
The county’s new variance application seeks approval to allow businesses, gyms and houses of worship to open at 75-percent of occupancy under fire code, or up to 175 people.
If granted, it would also allow post-secondary schools to increase classroom size and for bars, microbreweries and distilleries that are not also restaurants to open at 75-percent of occupancy load, or 50 people, whichever number is lower.
Outdoor gatherings would be allowed without size limits, as long as social distancing, hand hygiene, cleaning high-contact surfaces, and mask use were followed. The variance application also asks to lift the limits on sports and summer camps to the extent that operators can assure proper social distancing.
Earlier during the meeting, Adragna said Montrose Memorial Hospital and public safety agencies were on board with seeking an expanded variance. The hospital census (of COVID-19-positive patients) was low, while capacity for care is high, and in the 18 days prior to June 2, there had been just one such patient.
The overall community prevalence (total, not detected), remains low; although models are not perfect, there are likely no more than 60 cases, per Adragna.
The county’s testing capacity is strong, with more collection sites available than at the start of the pandemic.
“We are aggressive with suspected or confirmed outbreak sites to ensure all at risk in those settings are tested quickly,” he said.
The last COVID-19 death recorded in Montrose County was on April 24; the county reports 11 deaths, although the Colorado Department of Health and Environment reports 12.
Adragna said public health here is capable of completing 210 positive case contacts a week — and has never been at the level where that is required.
“The risk here is that if we had two large gathering outbreaks in the same week, we could overwhelm our contact tracing, but not necessarily our health care system,” he said.
The community needs to continue social distancing, wearing face coverings in public, isolating with symptoms and quarantining if positive, Adragna said.
“Together we will heal our injured economy and prevent unnecessary deaths from hospital surge,” he said, calling the variance application reasonable.
Hansen in her later remarks said it is important to follow science and roll out changes in a reasonable, safe way.
“I think it’s important to follow as much science as we can to the extent possible that we can make this transition safe. That’s the job of the board of health and that’s why we’re here,” Hansen said.
“We want to make sure we roll this transition out in a way that’s reasonable and safe. Admittedly, the science is a little unknown and it’s kind of a guessing game to some degree, but as it comes in, I think it is incumbent upon this board to make wise decisions on science.”
“As new information comes in, I think it is incumbent on this board to make decisions based on science,” she said.
Rash then said he wasn’t encouraging people to “go out and have a free for all.” They should be safe and cautious, he said. “But if by golly you want to congregate, congregate. Especially our churches.”
