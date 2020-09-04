Small businesses that may have trouble qualifying for federal pandemic relief may soon be able to access local loans, after Montrose County commissioners decided to award Region 10 League for Economic Assistance and Planning a portion of its CARES Act funding.
Commissioners on Wednesday approved an agreement giving Region 10 a $300,000 portion of the $2.4 million it received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“A number of our small businesses have been hit pretty hard since the onset of the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Region 10 Executive Director Michelle Haynes said. “We have seen unprecedented interest and requests for support from businesses.”
During the first two months of the declared pandemic, Region 10 provided 70 small business loans (throughout its six-county service district). Usually, the league makes about 24 loans a year. The sharp increase shows an obvious demand, Haynes told commissioners.
Further, as the pandemic has stretched on, businesses have begun requesting grants, rather than seeking loans, because they have taken on all the debt they can handle, she also said. Some businesses do not employ enough people to qualify for federal support programs, or do not qualify because they use contract labor, Haynes added.
“When we’re talking about our very most vulnerable businesses, our Main Street businesses, some of our construction businesses that really, what I think is a lot of the backbone of our local and regional economy, they have just been hit really hard,” Haynes said.
“This funding will go a long way.”
The county’s $300,000 enables Region 10 to make 30 awards of $10,000 each to businesses in Montrose County.
“We are seeing some beginnings of recovery and are beginning to have some hope. I think this will help us get through that stretch,” said Haynes.
Deputy County Manager Jon Waschbusch earlier said because Region 10 has experience in administering grants and loans, it can get the money to businesses quickly enough to be of help.
According to the agreement, Region 10 is to consider whether the applicants employ fewer than 25; if the business generates less than $2.5 million a year; whether it is publicly traded; if it contributes to community economic development goals as defined by Region 10 and whether it has received Paycheck Protection Program funding.
Nonprofit corporations are not eligible for the grants.
Region 10 can collect a 3% administrative fee and must return any funds that have not been spent by Dec. 30.
Haynes told Commissioner Sue Hansen that Region 10 is working with the state to develop detailed qualifications, as well as with other communities that have developed similar grants. The idea is to target establishments that truly are small businesses, she said.
“I think this is the best way to take care of this CARES money,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said, adding that government is slow, at best, and it makes sense for a competent organization like Region 10 to administer such grants.
Commissioner Roger Rash disclosed he is the executive chairman for Region 10, but said that did not rise to the level of needing to recuse himself.
The agreement passed unanimously. Businesses interested in applying for a grant can call Region 10 at 970-765-3134 or 970-765-3126, or visit www.Region10.net/business-resources.
Commissioners on Wednesday also voted to use CARES Act money to upgrade the county’s phone system so that it can provide the telecommunications technology necessary for remote workers; the present system is inadequate. The upgrade cost of $99,559 will be made in two payments to Tuck Communications.
Commissioners approved sole-sourcing the project to Tuck/Mitel as a cost-saving measure that allows the county to retain desktop phones, as well as to reuse parts of the existing phone system.
In August, the commissioners approved spending $319,700 of the county’s CARES Act allotment to reimburse Montrose Memorial Hospital for COVID-19 testing.
