Montrose County commissioners cite fond memories in naming Star Drive-In as landmark

Montrose County commissioners turned their fond memories of a local icon into formal recognition Wednesday, in approving the Star Drive-In as a historic landmark.
The approval is expected to boost the drive-in’s chances of attaining placement on the National Registry of Historic Places, after an earlier bid was unsuccessful.
Drive-in movie theaters on the whole are a vanishing breed of entertainment — and Montrose’s is the longest-operating one in the state, according to Zilla May Brown, chairwoman of the Montrose County Historical Landmark Advisory Board.
“The Star Drive-In is the oldest operating drive-in theater in Colorado. It continues to be owned and managed by a single family,” Brown told commissioners Wednesday, in presenting the application for county-level listing.
Pam Friend owns and operates the drive-in, along with her family. The Star was opened by her parents, George and Elizabeth DeVries, and although that was more than 70 years ago, the Star looks much the same now as then.
The Star still operates as it was originally constructed, Brown said. It reflects post-WWII family entertainment culture as well as typical mid-20th century structural elements; among these, the 1950 marquee, the ticket booth, projection area and concessions stand, where Friend is known to hand-cut French fries for patrons.
“Each of the elements combines to create a pleasant movie-going experience for the guests while also harkening back to the historical nature of the drive-in theatre,” the application states. “ … The Star Drive-In represents an excellent example of a mid-twentieth century venue that reflects the entertainment and automotive cultures of the 1950s and 1960s.”
Friend hosts classic car nights at the venue, along with other community-oriented events. Despite industry pressure, she also continues to offer free admission for kids younger than 10, Brown said.
The Star has a long association with the community entertainment scene, right down to the paint colors that reflect the high school colors of red and white, she said.
The drive-in was forced to update to digital projection in 2013, after the industry stopped producing reel-to-reel film. The community rallied behind the Star, helping Friend raise the money needed for the conversion; she also obtained financing and updated in 2013.
The only change in structure occurred in 1974, after a severe wind storm blew down the original screen. The replacement screen duplicates the style of the original and preserves its original design, Brown said.
Unfortunately, the last time an attempt was made to list the Star on the national registry, it was rejected because of that replacement. The fact that a natural force tore down the original screen, and that the replacement was an exact replica, did not matter.
Since then, there have been some changes in the listing rules and the Star could be successful on a second go, Brown said.
“In the intermediate time, we hope for county recognition,” she said.
“It is a landmark. There are no two ways about it. It has been in our community a long time,” Commissioner Roger Rash said.
“Growing up poor, we didn’t have a lot of money, but at least we could pile all the kids in — and half of the neighbor kids — and we could go to the movie for a set price. I know they don’t do that anymore (but for special nights, admission is now charged per-head), but that was the only way we got to go back then. We still take our grandchildren to the movies today at the Star Drive-In.”
Commissioner Keith Caddy recalled the first movie he watched at the Star, the John Wayne flick, “McClintock!”
“My wife even worked there for Pam when she was in high school,” he recounted, while Commissioner Sue Hansen said she was glad to have a drive-in — as well as to be able to preserve that kind of culture.
The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the Star’s importance last year, Rash said. Safety restrictions meant indoor theaters had to close and then reopen with limited capacity, but people could still go to the drive-in.
“Thank God we have the drive-in for families to get out and blow off a little bit of steam, have a bucket of popcorn and a soda,” Rash said.
He noted earlier that drive-ins have been disappearing across the landscape. The Star, along with the Tru-Vu in Delta, are among the remaining eight drive-in movie theaters in Colorado.
“This is really special that we can hold this to the standard and say this is a historical landmark that needs to be preserved,” Rash said.
The drive-in is open seasonally, usually starting in mid-April, and is located at 600 E. Miami Road.
