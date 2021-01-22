There is ample, appropriate storage capacity for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Montrose County and hospital officials confirmed.
“Our vaccines are being held at the hospital. They have plenty of physical space to hold thousands of vaccines,” Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin said.
“We are storing everything at the hospital because the doses are being drawn out under sterile conditions at the hospital. It’s far more efficient to have everything stored there.”
Moderna’s vaccine may be stored in a freezer at -15 degrees to +5 degrees. Vials may be stored in a refrigerator between 36 and 46 degrees for up to 30 days before vials are punctured, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After 30 days, vials must be discarded in accordance with proper disposal. Thawed vaccines cannot be refrozen.
“Montrose Memorial Hospital has a 23-cubic-foot, scientific-grade freezer that can store up to 12,000 doses, which equals 1,200 Moderna vials of vaccine,” MMH spokeswoman Leann Tobin said, adding the hospital has sufficient storage capacity for what it is receiving.
Montrose County Public Health makes requests for vaccine supply every week. So far, what the state has been able to supply is lagging significantly behind the requests. (It is not possible for the county to know from week to week how many vaccines it will actually receive.)
The county’s last request for 5,400 doses was met with just 100 more doses. Through a reallocation process, the county was to administer about 500 doses this week (each vial contains more than one dose).
In keeping with state directives, the county is working to vaccinate people 70 and older, along with others in the 1B priority category. This includes health care workers and first responders; the county is not at this time able to administer vaccines to those 65 — 69.
“The main limiting factor right now in our fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado is the limited supply of the vaccine,” Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday. He said he, too, is frustrated.
“The reality is we are exhausting our supply each week and it’s frustrating how slow we are receiving vaccination doses but we are hopeful that the amount we recover will increase over time.”
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that had been designated for second doses were directed to be used as first doses for residents 70 and older this week. The state is to backfill additional second doses as needed and providers should use as second doses only those that are required for that purpose.
“We have been reassured by the state that the second doses for 1B will continue to be shipped and made available, but it’s important to remember that some of the Moderna vaccine studies are showing levels of immunity after 14 days, after one shot,” Montrose County Media Relations Manager Katie Yergensen said.
People who are eligible for phase 1B must preregister at montrosecountyjic.com, or call 970-252-4545 if they do not have computer access. Preregistration is a first step; people will be contacted to complete full registration as the vaccine becomes available.
Public health cannot provide information about a person’s place in the queue for the vaccine.
COVID vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis for those who are registered.
Going in order, public health determines whether the person who has preregistered is in fact eligible for the phase in which vaccines are being administered.
Because the county does not know what its actual weekly allocation of doses will be, the notice to potential recipients may be quite short, Yergensen said.
“We’re doing our best to schedule appointments,” she said. “We are accountable for every single dose. If we have 400 vaccines, it is really helpful to have 400 appointments.”
Once the county knows how many doses it will have, it sets appointments for those who are eligible.
Just in case not everyone who is on the appointment list for the day makes it in, public health also maintains a standby list and notifies the people on it to be prepared for a phone call or email, asking them to come immediately to the vaccine site, Friendship Hall.
Yergensen stressed that the vaccination site is not a walk-up clinic; members of the public cannot simply show up on their own and reasonably expect to receive a vaccine.
Austin also said the county won’t let a single dose go to waste and is vigilant against spoilage.
“We are handling everything exactly to protocol. We are not wasting a dose,” he said.
COVID-19 has been attributed to 35 deaths in Montrose County, which racked up 27 new cases between Jan. 19 and 20. The county’s two-week percent of positive was slightly above 11%, with 614 active cases showing. Confirmed cases stood at 2,729 as of Wednesday, with 27,313 negative tests of 30,490 done.
The county continues to see cases rise due to community spread, as well as outbreak locations (two or more positive cases in one place, over a two-week period).
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people need to continue practicing social distancing, good hand hygiene and need to continue wearing face coverings in public, including in gyms, health clubs and on outdoor trails. Proper mask-wearing means keeping the mask over both mouth and nose.
More information can be found at montrosecountyjic.com or via the hotline at 970-252-4545.
