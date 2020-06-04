Montrose County could seek additional variance to state's COVID-19 restrictions

Montrose County is angling to have more capacity at events and businesses, as well as an adjustment to when its variance to state COVID-19 restrictions would be subject to being rescinded.
Last month, the county applied for and received a variance to the state’s safer at home order, which allowed restaurants, churches and businesses like gyms to reopen at limited capacity. The current variance would be automatically rescinded if COVID-19 cases hit the threshold of 100 per 100,000 within a two-week period, or, for Montrose County, 42.
Commissioners were on Wednesday considering applying for an additional variance, but had not taken formal action. They, and public health partners, discussed what form the fresh variance application might take and commissioners had been set to meet today at 1 p.m. to possibly take action.
The county was considering seeking a variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that would increase the size of allowable public and private gatherings, both indoors and out, to 175 people. Statewide, gatherings are limited to 10 and, under the county’s variance, gyms, restaurants and churches are restricted to a maximum of 50 people at a time or a certain percentage of allowed occupancy under their buildings’ fire code.
“Essentially, we’re looking at expanding that up to 175 (for events),” Commissioner Sue Hansen said Wednesday. “We’re looking at expansion so we can get everything opened up. They will still have to adhere to social distancing,” as well as practice hand hygiene and wearing masks.
“We’re looking for an increase in facility use to 75% of occupancy. The top would be 175,” Hansen said.
The square footage of larger buildings in the county, such as the Event Center, and even some houses of worship, are such that the proper social distancing can be practiced, she also said.
“It would be nice if the governor would consider square footage, which makes a difference. We think these are reasonable. We think we can still adhere to guidelines. We hope people will continue to make really good choices with their health,” said Hansen.
The county’s current variance was granted May 23. It will be automatically rescinded if the applicable COVID-19 case threshold is hit.
Montrose County may seek a modification to that provision, too, said Dr. Joe Adragna, a local physician and the county’s public health adviser. The county might ask the state to consider the point at which cases would overrun local health resources, he said.
The 42-case threshold in a two-week period refers to the date of onset, not the date on which cases are reported in a current two-week period, Adragna said.
“Based on the current model, we could have more than 42 in a two-week period and still not lead to a surge on our health care system,” he said.
The county health team projects that, by the point the 42-case limit might be exceeded, there would still only be a few patients in the hospital.
Some of the cases reported in the last week came from data that was reported in March, Adragna said, which is before the variance was granted.
Other cases were in confirmed outbreak sites (two or more positive cases in a location) and from earlier in the pandemic. Some cases involve symptoms, exposure, but negative tests, putting them in the “suspect” category.
“A lot of those folks had been sick weeks ago. It makes it seem like, oh my gosh, we have all these cases now in Montrose,” he said, but added the date of onset is the important factor and said in the last two weeks, there have been no more than 25.
The way data are reported can be confusing, Adragna said. Essentially, there are probable cases, confirmed cases and suspect cases. The county is trying to break those out in a way that people can better understand.
The cases reported in the last two weeks include all of those categories, as determined by either an antibody or nasal swab test, Adragna said.
He said antibody tests may have false positives and, in absence of symptoms or exposure to a COVID-positive person, such positives do not prove the person tested had the virus. These suspect cases don’t count against the variance, he also said.
As testing improves, case numbers are expected to go up, Adragna said, pointing to that as another reason why an arbitrary number at which the variance would be rescinded makes little sense.
“We don’t think that’s a good goal post for us, so we will be requesting a different goal post, one that looks at our hospital capacity more than our case counts,” Adragna said.
The county’s most recent update advised residents that public health has seen an increase in asymptomatic positive cases and public health reminds people to inform their care provider or public health if they are having even mild symptoms, as well as to stay home.
Adragna echoed that advice and said public effort is vital to a successful variance.
“If our neighbors continue to follow social distancing, good hand hygiene and the wearing of masks, then that gives us that much more ability to go back to the state and say we are doing what we need to do,” he said.
But if the community doesn’t participate in reduction methods and cases increase, it would be harder to justify a variance and that will harm those people and businesses who are complying, Adragna added.
“We all know that COVID-19 is here,” said Hansen. “We need to know people are doing the responsible things. It’s in each of our hands. If the community takes care and is responsible, then we’ll probably fare very well.”
