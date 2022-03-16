Over the past century, the Montrose County Courthouse has been a home for local government and civic life.
But since the courthouse was finished in 1923, the building has aged and structural issues have emerged — a portion of the ceiling caved in in July 2020.
An injection of $7.725 million of Congressionally directed funding — also known as “earmarks” — via Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper will fund a significant portion of the renovation budget.
“(The courthouse) is such an integral part of the community,” County Commissioner Kieth Caddy said. “I think right now is the most opportune time and we’ve seen an opportunity and we’re going to take it to give it life again. I think it really needs it.”
Lawmakers in both chambers of Congress paused earmarks in 2011, but they were recently resumed with additional protocols to enhance transparency and accountability — the process was criticized for rampant corruption. Legislators on both sides of the aisle were able to submit funding requests.
The Congressionally directed spending passed as a part of the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill Congress passed last week passed 260-171, with 39 Republicans voting with all of the Democrats. United States Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Republican representing Montrose in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, voted against the package.
Hickenlooper included $100 million to fund 64 projects around Colorado in the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed both chambers of Congress last week. President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law soon, which will fund the federal government through Sept. 30.
“Colorado’s local communities drove these federal investments. These funds will accelerate much-needed projects across the state,” Hickenlooper said in a press release.
The Montrose County courthouse is the second-largest project included in Hickenlooper’s requests, Caddy noted — dwarfed only by the $24.7 million that will go toward constructing new dormitories at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Caddy recalled receiving an email about the application process last summer and realized that the county courthouse renovation met all of the criteria, but county employees did not have to start from scratch for the application. Montrose County had previously applied for and received a $200,000 grant from the Colorado Division of Local Affairs.
That grant, received in 2019, partially funded the initial design for courthouse renovations. County officials were ready to release requests for proposals at the end of February 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago disrupted those plans.
The Congressional money will not fund the entire renovation — the pre-pandemic estimation was $13.1 million — but the county can use other federal funds available from the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March 2021, as well as accruals from the capital fund.
Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch said that the budget will need to be reconfigured: “We’re in a different world now than we were headed into the pandemic in terms of pricing and the supply chain,” he said.
“That said, this sort of support through the Congressionally directed spending request is huge and enables us to go forward with some confidence with our planning and moving forward with the project.”
The project budget will also need to include a contingency fund, Waschbusch said, since the building is so old.
“We’ve done a lot of diligence in terms of exposing framing elements and examining the plumbing and basic structural integrity of the building, there are some things that you may or may not find out until you really tear it up,” Waschbusch said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.