Montrose County has dropped a risk level on the state’s dial, transitioning from orange, or high risk, to yellow, or “concern” for COVID-19 rates, as cumulative incidence rates and testing positivity drop, along with hospitalizations.
The news comes as the county has lined up more vaccine doses as well as shifted from county-specific reporting to providing state-level data.
The state shows 49 Montrose County deaths associated with COVID-19, markedly different from the county’s previous report of 36.
The state numbers did not differentiate, on a county-specific level, between individuals who died because of COVID and those who died after a positive test, but from a different cause. Additionally, the state added deaths to the tally after completing more investigation and did not necessarily notify Montrose County.
Overall cases in Montrose County were 3,095, per Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data.
Montrose County’s placement into the yellow comes as part of the state’s updated risk dial, “Dial 2.0.”
Under Dial 2.0, the range of disease incidence metrics will increase for all levels “to better reflect a balance between disease suppression and economic activity, given the level of vaccinations occurring and decreasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Also, instead of looking at numbers over a two-week period, the new dial looks at metrics within a seven-day period. Counties in level yellow must now have between 100 and 300 cases per 100,000 people in one week and the rate of positive tests must be no more than 7.5%. Montrose County-specific figures were not immediately available.
The state developed Dial 2.0 in consultation with public health and local government agencies. The state says the new dial is designed so counties can shift more quickly into more restrictive levels when numbers rise. When a county’s metrics take it above its current level on the dial, CDPHE will consult with it and a county may be moved into a more restrictive category, even if testing rates are stable and hospitalizations are not yet affected.
Shifting to yellow on the risk dial reduces restrictions in the county, but does not eliminate them and vigilance is still necessary, Montrose County Media Relations Manager Katie Yergensen said.
“It’s definitely a less restrictive level to be in for the county. That’s definitely a positive for us. We’re looking forward to returning to some semblance of normalcy. We’re definitely not out of the woods,” she said.
Under level yellow, high-risk populations are advised to stay at home and counties are eligible for site-specific variances for outdoor gatherings.
The personal gathering size of up to 10 from no more than two households, is the same as it was under level orange and, as it was in level orange, child care is open. Preschool to grade 12 schools are designated as “in-person suggested.” Higher education is in-person, hybrid or remote.
Restaurant capacity increases to 50%, up from 25%. Outdoor dining retains requirements to space tables at least 6 feet apart. Last-call is now 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. for on-premises liquor service. Bars (with no associated food service) are to remain closed.
Gym capacity is now also 50% of full, or 50 people at a time and group sports and camps can have 25 people. Retail, personal services, certain health care settings, indoor and outdoor events and entertainment, plus outdoor guided services can also be at 50% of capacity.
Down the road, Delta County has also been placed back in the yellow.
Montrose County continues vaccinating people in phase 1B.1.
Vaccine doses are statewide in short supply and Yergensen credited Montrose County Commissioners Sue Hansen, Roger Rash and Keith Caddy, along with Rep. Marc Catlin and Sen. Don Coram, with successfully advocating for more Moderna doses. Of the 2,800 doses received, 1,000 are the direct result of their lobbying, Yergensen said.
“We’ve just been doing the people’s business,” said Coram, who was also able to help Delta-Montrose Electric Association secure rapid-results test kits.
“We may not be getting quite our share (of vaccines). I think with some phone calls the CDPHE stepped up,” he added, while acknowledging the underlying issue is a shortage statewide.
Catlin said he made phone calls to the governor’s office and other entities.
“It was reminding him how serious it was in our community and how many seniors we have, and we’re lagging way behind. I didn’t do any magic,” he said.
“It was important. They showed me their numbers and they didn’t add up. We weren’t getting enough vaccines to get caught up. I just brought that to people’s attention. It’s easier for me sometimes to do that quietly, rather than raise hell and make headlines about it.”
Catlin and Coram welcomed news that Montrose has dropped a level on the risk dial.
“I’m anxious for any kind of progress we can show. To me, it’s a good thing,” said Catlin. “If we start to get caught up with our most vulnerable people, then it makes sense.”
Catlin has fielded phone calls from several constituents who are 70 or older he said are very concerned about vaccines not coming fast enough. The important thing is that more doses come online, not who receives credit, he added.
Coram favored more local control that level yellow allows.
“Trying to create a one-key-fits-all-slots program simply doesn’t work. We’ve advocated for local control from Day 1,” he said, adding that the situation is a little different in each of the eight counties he represents in the State Senate.
The legislators said maintaining precautions is important.
“We certainly need to be protecting those more at risk,” Coram said.
Yergensen reminded the public that level yellow still has restrictions. “Right now our efforts are focused on (administering) the greatest number of vaccinations that we can,” she said, reminding even those who have received a vaccine to continue wearing masks in public places, maintain social distance, wash hands and, if sick, to stay home.
“It’s still cold season. There are still other things going around. We want to make sure to keep our community healthy overall,” she said.
Montrose County is now accepting registration for Phase 1.B.2 for those who meet the criteria. This phase includes ages 65 — 69, child care workers in licensed child care programs, and members of the executive and judicial branches of state government.
It continues to administer vaccine to people in Phase 1.B.1, where thousands of people remain on the waiting list.
People who do not meet criteria for preregistration should not preregister at this time. Those who preregister will be contacted for an appointment when a vaccine is available. To preregister, visit montrosecountyjic.com or call 970-252-4545, option 1.
For COVID-19 testing locations, visit montrosecountyjic.com and click “Testing” from the drop down menu across the top. The county no longer provides a public testing site.
Free mobile testing continues in Delta County every week through February; preregistration is required. The testing will take place every Friday in Delta at the Lion’s Pavilion from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.; preregister at https://tinyurl.com/DeltaCOVID. Every Saturday, free COVID-19 mobile testing will take place at Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.; preregister at https://tinyurl.com/FairgroundDelta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.