Montrose County defers airlines' fees as they await COVID-19 relief dollars

Federal COVID-19 aid intended for airlines is proving slow in its arrival, so Montrose County is deferring the payments air carriers at Montrose Regional Airport owe the airport for April, May and June.
The payments are not being waived outright; instead, their due dates are being delayed to the 15th of July, August and September, respectively, to allow the airlines time to receive their federal bailout dollars.
All deferred fees and rent is to be paid in full by Oct. 10; carriers must affirmatively accept the terms of the county’s policy in writing to receive the deferral.
“The intent is to simply defer payments,” Montrose County Attorney Marti Whitmore said Wednesday, speaking on behalf of Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold, during the Montrose County Commissioners’ regular board meeting.
“This is a gesture of goodwill by the airport to the airlines that work with them. Airport traffic is down to almost nothing,” Whitmore said.
Consistent with years past, Montrose Regional started the year flying high, with a record number of incoming and departing passengers.
But when a novel strain of the coronavirus started spreading in the United States, and infecting people with the respiratory diseases dubbed COVID-19, federal and state governments began implementing measures to slow infection rates to a level health care resources could handle.
For Colorado, the declared pandemic brought stay-at-home restrictions, since replaced with a somewhat looser “safer at home” order. Air travel had already ground to a near-halt in Montrose and elsewhere because of the virus prior to the first state order, Arnold previously said.
Montrose Regional in April received about $2 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act. Arnold at the time said the money helps the airport back fill revenue it was losing from fees paid by on-airport businesses.
Wednesday, commissioners said it was reasonable to give the airlines time to pay their terminal-use, joint-use areas and landing fees.
“It makes sense. The federal money is not coming in as fast as our partners need it to, and this just gives them a little leeway,” Commissioner Roger Rash said.
“I think if it helps our partners weather this storm, I think it is a good thing for our county to do.”
