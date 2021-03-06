The COVID-19 pandemic has seen more people teetering on the edge of homelessness, or forced out of their homes altogether.
Starting Monday and continuing through April 3, the Montrose County Democratic Party will be collecting essential items for Housing Resources of Western Colorado to disburse to those experiencing homelessness, or who are on the verge. The Democratic Party will also accept monetary donations, made out to Housing Resources of Western Colorado, during the collection drive.
“A political party, to me, is like any other not-for-profit organization to be involved in a community,” Chairman Kevin Kuns said.
“Community outreach is a year-round thing. If you really care about our community, it’s about more than getting somebody elected. It’s important for us to show it’s what we do. It doesn’t make sense just to show up every other year for four months (during campaigns), put a bunch for signs up and then disappear.”
The party’s recently formed Outreach Committee started by hosting a monthlong food drive for Sharing Ministries. The current collection for Housing Resources is the second drive since the Outreach Committee launched its efforts.
Housing Resources of Western Colorado covers several counties on the Western Slope, including Montrose.
“When COVID hit, for the Montrose office, we were realizing a lot more people were being negatively affected by losing their jobs, or being furloughed. They were on the verge of becoming homeless,” said Marisa Felix-Campbell, who handles marketing and communications for Housing Resources.
Others already had lost housing.
At the same time, COVID-19 restrictions reduced the capacity the emergency overnight shelter here had for guests, and also affected many of the other nonprofits that help homeless individuals.
On top of it all, people who could ordinarily turn to family members to help found that those relatives were also having a tough time because of the pandemic.
“It was really quite a crisis,” Felix-Campbell said.
Working with others, Housing Resources developed a hotel voucher program. Since April of last year, people in urgent need could contact Housing Resources, or another nonprofit could contact Housing Resources on their behalf. Currently, 13 are being served by the vouchers.
The voucher does not represent longterm housing, but gives people time, from a night to maybe several weeks, depending on the situation.
Along with that comes food boxes, from Shepherd’s Hand, and a comfort and hygiene box Housing Resources provides.
“These boxes are really important,” Felix-Campbell said, adding that they are helping meet needs no one had expected to extend for so long.
“This is a community collaboration. We may be the entity in the position to get them into a hotel, but we are trying to connect them with resources in the community.”
The Montrose County Democratic Party is collecting specific items for the hygiene and comfort boxes. These are:
Men’s,women’s and children’s undergarments – All sizes;
• Men’s, women’s, children’s socks in all sizes;
• Gas cards in denominations of $20;
• Travel-size hygiene products that can be easily packed including: Oral hygiene products; body and skin care (soap, cleansers and hair care products);
antiperspirants and deodorants; feminine hygiene products; travel-size personal care kits (Available at City Market, Walmart, Target or Amazon);
• Tracfone Motorola E6 16GB Black, Wal Mart ($39.88) that provide a crucial link to other services that require online access;
• Tracfone $20 Smartphone Unlimited Talk & Text 30-Day Prepaid Plan (available at Walmart or Target);
• Cash donations made out to HRWC.
“It’s providing people with what they need in a dignified way,” said Felix-Campbell. “It’s hard to ask, or say I need help. It wasn’t their fault COVID happened.”
Items will be gratefully received at the Democratic Party headquarters, 11 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, starting March 8 and continuing through April 3.
Volunteers and donors have positioned the party to be able to undertake this sort of outreach, Kuns said. “Because of very generous people in the community, we’re able to pay it forward. It’s really rewarding,” he said.
“It’s wonderful that they reached out to us and wanted to really help the community in some way,” Felix-Campbell said. “They’re raising monetary funds but also asking the community to provide (items). The items in the boxes are really greatly needed.”
For information about Housing Resources of Western Colorado and its services, visit hrwco.org.
