Montrose County extends agreements with airport’s fixed-base operator Atlantic Aviation

Montrose Regional Airport’s fixed-base operator won a 12-year extension of its contract and hangar lease and will be improving the airport’s fuel farm at its own cost in return.
Montrose County commissioners voted in a special session Thursday to extend Atlantic Aviation’s contract to provide services to general aviation coming into and out of the airport.
The contract had been due to expire in 2026 and is now extended until 2048. The hangar ground lease agreement has also been extended by 12 years.
Atlantic is making $2.8 million in improvements to the fuel farm, including by paying for removal of existing tanks, reconditioning the site, and installing new tanks for jet fuel (with pumping skids), mogas/diesel and Avgas, along with a waste system and catwalks between the tanks.
The county retains ownership of the improved fuel farm, which is to be completed by next August, unless a written extension is obtained.
“They’re going to have four separate pumps on the system and so we will have two backup pumps,” Montrose County Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold said.
The current fuel farm is antiquated, with equipment up to 35 years old, which is deteriorating. One tank, which was not set on a concrete pad, is sinking and stressing the piping.
“This particular item (fuel farm) would be a great benefit for Montrose County. It will become the property of Montrose County,” Arnold said.
“I think that is a good trade for a contract extension of 12 years. It really lets us know Atlantic Aviation is committed to upgrading the facilities of Montrose, helping Montrose County and taking us into the future.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on air travel, Montrose Regional was one of the fastest growing airports in Colorado and was approaching an annual enplanement figure of 160,000.
“We anticipate we’re going to get back to those numbers and continue to grow,” Arnold said.
Atlantic’s investment into the fuel farm will work in concert with other capital improvements when it comes to better serving air traffic, he said.
Atlantic had originally sought a 26-year contract extension, prompting negotiations.
“Three-million dollars is a lot of money, but not enough for a 26-year extension,” Arnold told commissioners.
After brief discussions about the removal of the old equipment and original contract dates, commissioners expressed support for the extension and, as did Arnold, noted Atlantic’s contributions to the Montrose community at large.
“As long as they’re following contracts. They’ve been outstanding clients for us to work with. I think it will be in good hands,” Commissioner Roger Rash said.
He voted unanimously with Commissioners Keith Caddy and Sue Hansen to approve the contract and hangar ground lease extension.
