Montrose County Fair Board awards lamb and chicken grants

Two young people are eagerly awaiting the arrival of fair-quality animals, after successfully winning grants through the Montrose County Fair Board.
The fair board earlier this year announced a grant for kids interested in 4-H and the county fair. One grant awarded a lamb for a market lamb project and the other, 10 chickens, of which three can be shown at fair. Both awards include things like supplies.
Jeverett Large received the market lamb grant and Graysen Vidmar received the chicken grant.
Graysen, 12, was excited to be selected, his mother Jenni Vidmar said.
“He is very proud of the essay that he wrote for the grant application. He really enjoyed the interview process as well. This is the first year he’ll have a market animal to sell. He’s already planning about which stocks he’s going to invest in with the money he gets from that,” she said.
Jeverett, now 10, is also excited, his mother Robbi Large said.
“We’ve never done 4-H before. It’s such a great opportunity for him to have a chance to learn from people who know how to do it. So far, everyone has been really helpful,” she said.
The idea behind the grant was to encourage more participation in the fair and 4-H by providing the animals, feed, supplies, fees and support.
“They provide not only the birds themselves, but also the feed, the shavings and even the cage to show them in at the fair,” Vidmar said. “What’s pretty awesome is, anything he gets from selling his pen of three meat birds will be a profit. He will invest that wisely.”
Although it is Graysen’s second year in 4-H, it will be his first showing market poultry. Graysen is not only looking forward to that, but to being an ambassador for the grant program going forward, his mom said.
“He also really loves public speaking and he’s pretty excited about that,” she said.
He will receive his birds in early May.
“For anyone who’s considering a market animal for 4-H and the fair, I think that both poultry and rabbits are a good project to start with, because there is a lot less overhead expenses, even if you have to buy everything, so there’s generally more profit at the end,” Vidmar said.
She added that 4-H and the fair teach young people life skills and responsibility.
“Our kids have grown up in kind of a small farm atmosphere. They’ve learned that animals help to feed our family and other families; about raising them ethically and also, sometimes they die. It’s sad, but that’s life. Overall, it’s a really great experience for them,” Vidmar said.
Jeverett is set to receive his lamb in April. The donated animal and supplies will be a tremendous help, his mother said.
“Since we’ve never done it before, I didn’t even know where to start to buy a lamb. It’s really helpful and a blessing that they are providing it and guiding us through it,” Large said.
Although only Jeverett received the grant, it will also help his elder brother, who is also planning to raise a market lamb this year — it helps the family know what to purchase for the project, Large said.
“We are appreciative of the 4-H program and the fair board offering the grant this year,” said Vidmar. “We hope we can help make it a success going forward and other kids can benefit from it as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.