Montrose County Fair Board votes to postpone Colorado Pro Rodeo to 2021

Fair and rodeo enthusiasts will have to wait until 2021 to join together and enjoy the Colorado Pro Rodeo.
Late last week, the Montrose County Fair Board voted to postpone the Colorado Pro Rodeo to 2021. Although the event is outdoors, Montrose County’s Ninth Amended Public Health Order — which the county now uses for guidance — states outdoor event capacities are limited to 175 people.
In June, the event was pushed back to the end of August, but the COVID-19 case numbers weren’t slowing down.
“We are heartbroken. The board spends a significant amount of time and energy to plan these events, and cancelling the 2020 rodeo was a hard decision,” said Rodeo Chair Kim Wilson in a statement.
“The competitors, stock contractor, rodeo personnel, and community look forward to this event every year. Having to cancel the event affects us all,” Fair Board President Chris Cohick added.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment granted a request made by Montrose County in its second variance application to hold rodeos and fairs with occupancy limits in place. However, the county was denied in its request by the state to allow outdoor gatherings without limits in place — Montrose County’s request exceeded the total amount allowed for outdoor gatherings as a “medium” variance county.
The Pro Rodeo usually attracts 2,000 visitors or more. But with the health order in place, attendance would be severely limited.
“We’re disappointed that we can’t host the rodeo, but in the current COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t seem like a great idea, especially considering the restrictions for the people we could have at the rodeo,” said Montrose County Fairgrounds & Event Center Director Emily Sanchez.
The event has been part of the fair for a number of years. It serves as a wrap up to the fair and welcomes numerous community members who come out and support. It welcomes in some tourism as well for traveling cowboys who compete in the event and is a boon for local businesses.
Financially, the show is usually “pretty close to breaking even,” Wilson said. She mentioned the board was willing to take a small loss this year since the show tends to be more for the community and entertainment, but safety and the community were large factors during the voting process.
Due to the capacity restrictions, the event center hasn't been able to host any ticketed events this year, Sanchez said.
Also, Wilson mentioned the need to make a decision for those involved with the event and a shaky forecast pushed the board to meet last week and vote on the matter.
“We love the rodeo,” Wilson said on Friday. “Trying to originally postpone it was great, but the numbers were getting worse, not better.”
After working through some projections, the board found that, at best, 500 people would show up to the rodeo. Even at 500, the number was above the capacity limit anyway, Wilson said, and it would prove difficult to guarantee people’s safety.
“We were concerned about the community,” Wilson said. “The decision was made with a heavy heart, but the numbers aren’t going to support it.”
The event center hasn’t been completely shut out in terms of events this year. It was able to host the Junior Livestock Auction where 148 animals were sold. The show was limited to the participants and their immediate family, but it was a success.
“It actually went really great,” Sanchez said. “We were able to sell [the participants'] animals. In the limited capacity in which we were able to do it, it worked out well.”“
Also, outside of the show, people had the chance to participate in general project events.
