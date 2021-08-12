Montrose County grew by 3.4% from 41,276 in 2010 to 42,679 in 2020, according to a new batch of Census data released on Aug. 12.
The state of Colorado grew by a whopping 14.8% and picked up a new seat in Congress, but population growth was not even across the state: in general, urban and suburban counties along the Front Range grew at a faster rate than rural counties in agricultural areas.
Most counties in southwest Colorado experienced mild- to moderate growth, with the exception of Hinsdale County which dropped from 843 in 2010 to 788 in 2020. Some counties in the San Luis Valley also dropped slightly.
The population of Delta County grew by only 0.8%, while the population of Ouray County increased by 9.9%.
Denver County grew by nearly 20%, while many rural counties on the Eastern Plains experienced a drop in population. Kit Carson County saw the highest relative decrease in the state, dropping by 14.3% from 8,270 to just over 7,000.
Nationwide, the latest round of Census data reflects a more diverse and urban population. The Hispanic or Latino population grew by 23% since 2010.
The white population is still the largest sub-group with over 200 million people. However, the non-Hispanic white population dropped by 8.6%.
The population of Hispanic or Latino residents in Montrose County increased from 19.7% in 2010 to 21.2% in 2020. The Census Bureau defines Hispanic/Latino as an ethnicity, not a racial category.
The proportion of Hispanic people in Montrose County is significantly higher than neighboring counties: only 14% of the population in Delta County reported Hispanic ethnicity and Ouray County is only six percent.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
