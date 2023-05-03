W.H. Fleming was an engineer — and firefighter — who had a hand in building Cimarron Road, as well as the second survey of the Gunnison Tunnel, which has for more than a century now carried life-sustaining water to Montrose crops.
Even though she is the coordinator at the Montrose County Historical Museum, Sally Johnson didn’t know much about Fleming, the man — but then she chanced across his diary.
“He’s one of those unknown characters who is in the background a lot of people don’t know much about,” Johnson said Tuesday, the second day of the museum’s current season. The museum is now open at 21 N. Rio Grande, in the historic train depot that was deeded to the city 50 years ago.
“I wouldn’t have researched him if I didn’t have his diary. It’s like, wow, here I’ve got somebody’s actual diary you can read, kind of — it looks like he’s writing while driving the wagon — (about) what kind of weather is going on, rockslides, and just the history of building the road,” Johnson added.
She’s planning to launch a “buried treasures” exhibit, focused on findings like Fleming’s diary.
“I’m going to talk about how to use the museum for research and the buried history you can find at the museum. It’s all back to those fun facts,” Johnson said.
The museum also is the repository for several photos from the downtown studio of Dex Walker (now SheShe Boutique). Walker captured the Black Canyon of the Gunnison in pictures, Johnson said, spotlighting another person who added helped thread the fabric of Montrose.
“Everyone kind of knew who he was, but his wife (Ethel) was more in the newspapers than Dex was. He was one of those hidden forces,” said Johnson.
Of course, there are plenty of treasures right out in the open for museum visitors to enjoy. These span the ancient stone querns, arrowheads and pottery from Montrose’s original inhabitants, stretch all the way through to the new blacksmithing exhibit, and on up to the newly acquired Western art of Bob DeJulio, who died in February.
This season, the museum is displaying three distinctive quilts from its collection of more than 100.
Some of the museum’s quilts are quite fragile because they are so old, so it is best that they are handled as little as possible, Johnson said, in explaining why she is highlighting a few quilts at a time.
“I have created a display I will bring out new quilts (for ) each year and retire the ones that have been on display,” she said.
On display now: A quilt made from flour sack and chicken feed sacks. Johnson also has a quilt connected to the Summers/Leonard family, plus a lap robe made of wool. The shoulder portion of a military uniform is stitched into it.
“It could be a memory quilt, or they just didn’t have anything more to make a quilt, so they tore apart a military uniform to do it,” Johnson said.
Johnson is also focusing more on historic signs. Last month, she was passing by the Missouri Building on Main and Cascade (now home to Double Barrel Taco), where, to her delight, she saw some old sidings had been removed to reveal an old sign announcing prescriptions at what had been The Busy Corner Pharmacy.
Something even bigger will be happening at the museum Thursday: That is the day it will receive, for display, the Stockman’s Cafe sign.
The tall sign once illuminated a cafe at 320 E. Main St., which is long gone. Thanks to the efforts of the late Roy Dantzman, the sign was preserved. As Marilyn Cox wrote in a previous article for the Daily Press, it stood in the alley behind Demoret Park for years — prompting, Johnson said, more than one person to inquire about what time “The Stockman’s” was open, and whether the food was good.
Johnson said a private collector bought the sign and is loaning it to the museum for display.
“It’s long gone, but there are great stories associated with it,” she said.
The effort to preserve more historic signs is on. “They’re disappearing. Hopefully, this will spur people, if they come across a sign, to say ‘That’s historic. That’s unique,’” Johnson said.
The Montrose County Historical Museum isn’t just the place you can check out artifacts, or stroll the yard outside to view a small historic cabin and one of the largest collections of historic agricultural equipment in the state.
You can also take a deeper dive by requesting research time, or volunteer assistance. People seemed to really use the research option during the time of COVID restrictions, Johnson said, and even thought that’s since tapered off, the option remains.
“We probably had 40 (requests) in one season. Now they have gone back down. I don’t know if people just aren’t interested in research anymore, but I push it as much as I can,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons I’m doing the buried histories display — you can do your own research.”
Johnson hears from people who want to do their own research, as well as from those who email or call. Last year, the National Park Service contacted her about historic cabins on land it was trading. “I get research requests from all kinds of places,” Johnson recounted.
The museum has several special events in the works — and the first is Wednesday night at 7, when Nicki Inman presents “The Murder Ditch: A Tale of an Otherwise Insignificant Ditch.” This presentation is free and will be at the Montrose County Event Center, North Seventh Street and San Juan Bypass.
Coming up May 12: The first open house in quite some time. Day of History is from 3 - 6 p.m. May 12 at the museum, featuring exhibits new and old, hidden stories, and the final book-signing for Elaine Hale Jones’ “Ghosts of Montrose.”
Johnson welcomes the public to the free Day of History, and reminds everyone the museum is open all summer.
“We’re still here, even though we’re kind of quiet for a while,” she said.
Other May events include a Wine with History tour from 9 a.m. - noon May 13, starting at the museum and proceeding by shuttle to LaNoue DuBois Winery. (Limit 10; advance registration and payment of $25 required; includes wine-tasting, cheese plate and exclusive wine tote.
May 20 is your chance for a guided tour of Cedar Creek Cemetery in Montrose at 4 p.m. Spaces are limited; call 970-249-2085. The cost is $10 per ticket, paid at the event. Meet at the cemetery, 2241 Miami Road.
Through the month of May, middle and high school students on early-release Wednesdays can get into the museum for free.
The museum is open to the public for the summer from 10 - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Entry is $8 for adults and $4 for students; members get in free and there are special rates available for groups. Info: 970-249-2085; info@montrosehistory.org.