W.H. Fleming was an engineer — and firefighter — who had a hand in building Cimarron Road, as well as the second survey of the Gunnison Tunnel, which has for more than a century now carried life-sustaining water to Montrose crops.

Even though she is the coordinator at the Montrose County Historical Museum, Sally Johnson didn’t know much about Fleming, the man — but then she chanced across his diary.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?