Montrose County could soon secure another several decades’-worth of gravel supply, pending the ultimate outcome of an option to purchase that was approved Wednesday.
Montrose County will pay Kent and Mardy Thompson $20,000 for the option to purchase their 120 acres on 5700 Road in Olathe, as part of a settlement agreement in a lawsuit the Thompsons brought. The parties entered into mediation and decided they wanted to resolve the dispute.
If — after conducting due diligence to determine whether the amount of gravel that could be mined from the property justifies the expense — the county elects to exercise the option to purchase, the Thompsons will sell the parcel for $1.1 million, slightly above the appraised value of $1 million. The $20,000 will be credited toward the purchase price. If the county does not buy the land, the Thompsons keep the $20,000.
A trial set in the original dispute is to be vacated.
The Thompson property is located adjacent to a gravel pit site the county currently leases. The current pit is one of about seven throughout the county and serves the Olathe area, where the county maintains about 86 miles of gravel roads, Public Works Director Keith Laube said Wednesday.
The pit from which the county mines the gravel for these roads has about 27 years of useful life left and, in the long run, the area will need another source of gravel.
The county eyed the Thompson property first about 10 years ago. The land is estimated to have between 800,000 and 900,000 tons of gravel. As well as a gravel supply, the property comes with 34 shares of Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association water.
Laube said if the county proceeds with securing the land and obtaining the necessary permits, the gravel supply from it could last up to six or seven decades.
Commissioner Roger Rash called the settlement and purchase option a good plan to an ongoing problem. The location is ideal for gravel mining, not only because a new supply for northern Montrose County will keep materials transport distances shorter, but also because gravel mining is already permitted nearby, so a new operation would not be as disturbing as it would be in other areas.
Further, Rash said, the region’s water supply is tightening.
“You never know how the laws are going to shift and change and how valuable our water is going to become,” Rash said.
Commissioner Keith Caddy said having a new gravel pit stands to decrease the costs per ton. Right now, the cost is $1.61 per ton. With the Thompson site, the cost would be $1.38 per ton.
“That’s a big decrease. It really is. When we’re talking hundreds of thousands of tons a year, that’s a lot of money,” he said.
Commissioners then approved the purchase option and expenditure of $20,000.
The county will assess gravel reserves on the property through testing and obtain an environmental site assessment. The agreement allows the county to back out of the purchase for reasons such as the results from that assessment, permitting or easement issues.
