For the first time, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office hosted the Colorado Police K9 Challenge on Saturday.
The event, held at the Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center and coordinated in conjunction with the Colorado Police K9 Association, included 14 canine handlers, some with more than one dog.
One of those handlers was Sgt. Keith Sanders of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, who led Oxx — a seasoned K9 — and Roo — a talented, young K9 — to first-place and second-place finishes in various categories.
He was happy to see them excel but stressed the competition is more about a fun day of training for the dogs.
“Basically the dogs don’t know it’s a competition, and it’s all fun,” Sanders said. “We stress that it’s fun for the handlers and fun for the dog.”
Oxx, a Belgian Malinois competing in the eight-and-older category, grabbed first in five different categories, Sanders said, and second in two more. The first place categories included obedience, agility and narcotics.
The K9 challenge was not only about competition, but also about educating the public, Sanders said.
He explained there are many in the general public who don’t understand all the duties of a police K9, which can include sniffing out drugs, guns and bombs. He said often times people think they are just there to chase down and bite. Although that is not the sum of the K9 duties, it is part of the job, as demonstrated at the K9 challenge.
Sanders, with help from Oxx, simulated a high-risk traffic stop in front of the crowd in attendance. Sanders pulled up behind another vehicle, driven by someone in a padded bite suit. Oxx then, after warnings, pulled the brave volunteer out of the vehicle by his leg.
“These people have a perception of what the dogs do,” Sanders said. “But they get to see right then and there what kind of training goes into it and how good these dogs are.”
Katie Yergensen, the Montrose County media relations manager, said she was impressed not just as someone who helped staff the event, but as a spectator.
“I think it was entertaining from a spectator’s point-of-view,” she said. “Even for me personally. K9 Oxx is extremely talented. You have some of those dogs that are maybe a little more serious, but there were a few (labrador retrievers) that were also there. And they’re drug dogs, but you get to see them run the agility drills.
“They were what you’d imagine a lab to be on the agility course, very goofy. There was an element of seriousness, but it was all in good faith. It was fun.”
The K9 challenge brought dogs from the front range, central Colorado and even as far as Wyoming, Yergensen said.
In years past it was held in Fruita, but Yergensen said the Sheriff’s Office is hopeful the event will return to the Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center.
Yergensen said the event center allowed for expanded seating and served as a good overall venue.
“The goal of the event center was to create a lasting economic impact,” she said. “I certainly feel this event contributes to that.”
