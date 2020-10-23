Montrose County makes decision to close RV dump site at fairgrounds

Montrose County is closing its RV dump site, used by RV owners to dump waste, on Monday.
According to Montrose County Media Relations Manager Katie Yergensen, the facility “is being abused.”
People have been throwing trash and debris into the site, backing it up, according to Yergensen, and when the RV dump site has been closed, some RV users have dumped their waste into the parking lot.
“We are a government entity,” she said. “We are competing with private business with a free service.”
The county is ushering people to other dump sites in town, including the new Golden Gate Gas Station and Cedar Creek RV Park. Yergensen mentioned the new Maverik station — moving in at the corner of Townsend and San Juan — is also expected to have a dump station.
The county’s dump site is currently located at the Montrose County Event Center.
“The facility right now does not meet safety guidelines,” Yergensen said. “We really need to have a monitoring system to ensure what is going into the wastewater treatment plant. “
Another issue is that people have reportedly been filling their freshwater RV tanks from the water line at the RV dump, which is meant to be used for cleaning out sewage tanks. “It’s just not sanitary,” Yergensen said.
Another issue is that the site presents some traffic issues when events are going on at the Event Center.
The announcement, which came via the Montrose County Fairgrounds & Event Center on Facebook, was met with some criticism. Some Facebook users posted how they thought the dump station was a valuable asset for the community.
The Event Center Facebook page explained they were at a point where they had to decide whether to relocate the RV dump and begin charging for the service or to close it permanently.
“With two operating RV dumps in the area and a potential third on the way, the decision was made to close it,” the Facebook post read. “The RV dump is expensive to the county to maintain, and unfortunately was being used improperly.”
