Montrose County is hopeful a federal judge will agree that the “novel” issues raised in an ex-employee’s suit are not protected under the First Amendment and that the defendants have qualified immunity.
Former road and bridge employee Johnathan Goodman was fired for the way he acted, not for what he said, the county’s attorney said in a recent notice to seek summary judgment. If the motion is filed and granted, Goodman’s suit would be dismissed in favor of the county before trial.
Goodman’s attorney, however, contends his client was indeed fired from the road and bridge department because of what he said in a 2020 phone call to Commissioner Sue Hansen — a call in which he raised to an elected official several matters of “widespread public concern.”
A federal magistrate has suggested that the parties complete a settlement conference slated for June before deciding whether to argue for or against a summary judgment.
Goodman was employed at the road and bridge department from 2016 to July of 2020, when he was terminated.
He filed suit in 2021, claiming Montrose County, Hansen, her fellow Commissioners Roger Rash and Keith Caddy, with former county manager Ken Norris violated his rights by firing him over a phone call made on his own time.
According to his complaint, Goodman had steadily risen through the ranks at road and bridge, earning raises, and in 2020 was in line for another promotion when COVID-19 hit the county’s budget.
In July of 2020, Goodman called Hansen on his day off, using his own phone, and raised concerns about the mask mandate that was then in place. He asked her how it would be enforced and was referred to the sheriff’s office. Goodman then told Hansen he was concerned about the $750,000 cost of a bridge replacement in Cimarron as well as the quality of the repairs.
Goodman reportedly told Hansen that he didn’t think she had given the project adequate oversight.
The next day, Norris “unceremoniously” fired him, Goodman alleges, in his suit also accusing Hansen, Caddy and Rash of meeting to talk about his phone call and telling Norris to fire him.
Goodman contends he was fired for exercising his free speech rights and that the county deprived him of due process.
Montrose County said in its response Goodman was not fired for exercising his rights, but because he was “rude, belligerent, crass and threatening” to Hansen during the phone call. The county further alleged Goodman’s record was far from stellar and that, along with his alleged behavior toward Hansen, is why he was let go.
The county also contends Goodman’s claims are barred by the doctrine of qualified immunity, which protects public officials when they are acting in their official capacity, unless that action violates clearly established rights.
“The core issue presented by this case is whether a government employee has a First Amendment right to be rude and unprofessional to his employer,” defense attorney Andrew McLetchie wrote in an April 22 letter notifying the court that the county intends to move for a summary judgment. The letter states Goodman admitted he had been rude and unprofessional, in violation of the employee handbook.
“The call involved topics that are not protected speech and other topics that are not a close call,” the letter said.
That is not so, Goodman’s attorney Andy McNulty wrote in a response letter April 29: “The case is about whether a public employee has the First Amendment right to call his elected representative, on his day off and from his personal phone, to raise issues of widespread public concern.”
McLetchie said the facts of the case involved “mixed speech” that also touched on topics related to internal personnel disputes and disagreements with management — there is, McLetchie wrote, no clearly established right to be shielded from being fired when matters of both public and private concern are discussed.
Further, Goodman’s conduct was “admittedly” in violation of the handbook, so the county is entitled to qualified immunity, the attorney said.
He said there is no genuine dispute of material fact over the decision to fire Goodman: “Put simply, (Goodman) was not terminated for what he said, he was terminated for how he said it.”
There is no clearly established right to be rude to an employer, the attorney stated as grounds for a motion of summary judgment; thus, Goodman cannot overcome the county defendants’ qualified immunity.
Further, the defendants have “consistently testified” that Goodman was fired “solely due to the extremely unprofessional way” he acted during the call, the letter stated.
Norris did not decide on his own to fire Goodman; it was instead his job to carry out the will of the commissioners, McLetchie’s letter goes on to say.
The decision to terminate Goodman over his conduct did not create an official policy or custom that violates the First Amendment, nor is there evidence the commissioners unlawfully prevented or restricted his speech, McLetchie further argued.
Although the case “presents difficult and novel First Amendment issues,” Goodman has only offered up unsubstantiated speculation, not clear evidence that could overcome a motion for judgment in the county’s favor, the letter said.
But in fact, the county’s public works director had threatened to fire road and bridge employees who contacted their county commissioner, McNulty alleged, referring to an April 22, 2020, meeting between foremen and the department head, Keith Laube.
Per McNulty’s letter, Laube allegedly said any employee who contacted his or her commissioner would be fired and that if any employee’s friend or family member did so, the employee would be fired.
According to McNulty’s letter, the meeting was held after a the wife of one of Goodman’s coworkers emailed Hansen “concerning the ability of employees to watch the deputy county manager talk how county employees would return to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Goodman’s supervisor reportedly told him about the meeting; McNulty’s letter does not indicate whether Goodman witnessed Laube’s speech himself.
Further, when Goodman called Hansen, it was as a concerned citizen, yet Hansen was “immediately condescending,” which caused the call to grow slightly heated. Goodman was not the only person being unprofessional, McNulty said, alleging that at one point, Hansen “rudely” told Goodman to run for county commissioner if he didn’t like the way the current board was operating.
The majority of the call concerned the mask mandate then in effect in Montrose County, but also touched on a committee Hansen had created to address morale in the road and bridge department; the Cimarron bridge repair and potential misappropriations and how roads were not being properly fixed, resulting in government waste.
By the end of the call, Goodman thought the tone of the conversation was better and he agreed to provide Hansen with proof as requested.
Far from consistent witness testimony, McNulty alleged the county defendants’ accounts varied widely. Caddy, for instance said the meeting discussing the call lasted about a minute, no decision was made and that he told Hansen to talk to Laube first.
Per McNulty, “in direct contrast” Norris said the entire board of commissioners decided uniformly to fire Goodman after Hansen described the call, in a meeting that lasted more than an hour.
It is undisputed that the decision to end Goodman’s employment was based only on his call with Hansen, McNulty wrote, and the board never spoke with Goodman’s supervisors before deciding.
None of the topics Goodman brought up to Hansen were raised as part of his job, McNulty said, saying that clearly establishes the case does not entail “mixed speech.”
The topics involved matters of great public concern, he reiterated. That Goodman “went outside the chain of command” points toward his speech being protected. That speech, directed to those with authority to do something about Goodman’s concerns, outweighs the government’s interest, McNulty said.
His client asked for, but was not given a reason for his termination, which came on the heels of a strong performance review. McNulty said that implies Goodman was fired for the content of his speech.
McNulty said Hansen was just as unprofessional, yet remains in office.
The attorney also said Norris wasn’t just the messenger; he was at the meeting where it was decided to fire Goodman and he personally signed the termination letter. Under legal precedent, Norris is liable for violating Goodman’s rights, McNulty said, adding further that the commissioners’ conduct implicates Montrose County.
A motion for summary judgment, he wrote, is “inappropriate.”
U.S. Magistrate R. Brooke Jackson in a brief order Monday, May 2, acknowledged disputes over facts in the case. Although he said that the qualified immunity issue is “at least plausible enough” to warrant a filing for summary judgment, Jackson suggested the parties talk about postponing such a filing until after their June 17 settlement conference.
If after that date, there is no resolution, the parties can file briefs about the motion for summary judgment on a compressed schedule so that it can be fully considered before an August trial.
Montrose County commissioners met in executive session with legal counsel on Thursday, May 5. The agenda states the meeting, which was not public because it was in executive session, was “for legal advice and direction” regarding the suit.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.