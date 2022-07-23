Montrose County mulls alcohol sales at hops farm; continues hearing on license app as planned festival approaches

Billy Goat Hop Farm’s owners want to harness the ongoing fascination with their operation on U.S. 550 to benefit agri-tourism. They are planning a “Southwest Fresh Fest” Oct. 1, with tours, music, local food and — they hope — fresh hop beers from breweries, right off the bines.
The farm’s principals did what most anyone who wants to sell alcohol must do: they applied for a liquor license, paid the fees and worked with the city clerk and sheriff’s office. But Montrose County officials and commissioners weren’t certain about whether zoning allowed the proposal, whether a liquor license could be tailored to a single, but annually recurring event, or if a special use permit might be the better route.
On Wednesday, while convened as the Montrose County Local Liquor Licensing Authority, commissioners hit the pause button, saying they wanted to research what could be done. They will take up the application at their Aug. 3 meeting — just about six weeks before the Fresh Fest.
Montrose County Planning Director Steve White, after disclosing he is a neighbor to the farm at 67181 Trout Road, told Commissioners Sue Hansen, Roger Rash and Keith Caddy that although there are instances of permits being granted for one-time special events, what Billy Goat has applied for is to cover an ongoing event at the farm.
“As the director, I was concerned about that, that we would have a liquor license on an agricultural property,” White said. “At least in my experience in Montrose County, we’ve never issued a liquor license for that type of venue.”
Co-owners Chris Della Bianca and Audrey Gehlhausen worked with others to launch their farm in 2018. Curiosity grew even before the hops did, as poles for the bines sprouted up along U.S. 550 and Trout Road.
That curiosity has not abated, Della Bianca said on Wednesday, in explaining he and Gehlhausen have been wanting to put on the event for several reasons.
At harvest time, Billy Goat can sell hops direct from the bine to breweries. (A bine wraps its stems around a structure, unlike a vine, the tendrils of which adhere to supporting items.) This can be brewed within about 24 hours instead of being dried and made into pellets for later brewing. Della Bianca told commissioners this is a “special” thing and the festival will bring more awareness to agriculture.
“We’re trying to promote more fresh hops sales,” he said. Breweries can use the fresh hop to make beer and then come sell it at the fest. In the long-term, Billy Goat is trying to address the ongoing interest of passersby and the community. Currently, the hop op is attracting uninvited guests — even “wandering wedding parties” — onto the property, along with others.
“There’s people coming. There’s different clubs in town that have called, want to talk, want tours,” Della Bianca said. He added that Billy Goat would like to be able to charge for things like tours, to compensate for the time its operators are taking away from work to accommodate them.
“I think it would be really neat, on this tour, to be able to offer them to purchase a beer that has our hops in it and be able to walk around in a hop field, drinking a beer,” he said.
Della Bianca did not suggest that people be allowed to take such beer with them; it is not to leave the premises. “We’re not selling six packs and they’re driving down the road,” he said.
“The main act” would be the annual fresh fest, with breweries coming in to sell beer to the public. “(We) will be able to promote agri-tourism. Montrose is committed to agriculture. I think there’s such a big separation these days, with where your food comes from,” Della Bianca said.
Rash was concerned that if the county liquor authority granted the liquor license, someone else might be able to seek a license to establish a liquor store in the area. Assistant Montrose County Attorney Julie Andress said that wasn’t the case, but it did not appear to her as though zoning itself would allow Billy Goat to do what it was proposing.
“You’re kind of in an unusual situation as I read the zoning code,” she said. “ … if you are a brewery, making it onsite, or a winery making it onsite, you could, in an agricultural district, have a tasting room. That’s not what you are. What you really need is a special use permit to be able to have these events on the property, and then get a liquor license.”
White said he is far less concerned about the yearly event than by what precedent the application could set if granted. He thought a yearly permit for an event like the festival would be fine, but ongoing alcohol sales on agricultural land was another matter.
But Andress she wasn’t sure whether ag-zoning automatically allows one-time annual events with alcohol. She said a special use permit should be required so that nearby property owners could have any concerns heard, as a matter of due process.
Hansen also thought a special use permit would give the county a better opportunity to assess possible impacts; a permit, she said, would be “a better vehicle” than a liquor license.
To Caddy, it appeared as though different matters were at hand: ongoing operations, versus alcohol served in small groups, and then a larger-scale event.
“I think we need to split this up right now,” he said. “How do we rezone this for one continuous serving (of) alcohol, versus one big party and then public comment on one big party?”
Hansen stressed that the county supports agriculture, which is Montrose’s No. 1 economy. “I support (proposal) in theory, we just need to work out how this could work,” she said.
Della Bianca mentioned other, longer-term plans for the farm and said when the farm’s operators had inquired, they had been steered toward seeking a liquor license. Although it was suggested that Billy Goat could look at holding fresh fest as a nonprofit event, the margin for farming is already thin, it was indicated.
Hansen later said she supports a one-time permit to allow the fresh fest and asked how the county could make it work. As much as she hated to, Hansen suggested continuing the hearing and doing more research as to what could be allowed.
“Let’s work on it,” Caddy concurred.
The fresh fest is planned for October, County Manager Jon Waschbusch reminded, asking whether a liquor license could be tailored to a single event.
Rash, however, was leery of approving a liquor license for a property that lacked a special use permit for the event. “I think we’re getting the cart way before the horse,” Rash said.
“There seems to be some crosshairs here that are not matching up,” Hansen said earlier, indicating she might deny a standing liquor license, but that she wanted to further research what could be done.
Commissioners soon voted to continue the application hearing.
