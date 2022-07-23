Montrose County mulls alcohol sales at hops farm; continues hearing on license app as planned festival approaches

Chris Della Bianca digs post holes in 2018, while establishing Billy Goat Hop Farm south of town. Since then, the hop farm has attracted growing attention. It is now seeking a liquor license for an annual festival, so that fresh hop beer can be sold on premises. 

 (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Billy Goat Hop Farm’s owners want to harness the ongoing fascination with their operation on U.S. 550 to benefit agri-tourism. They are planning a “Southwest Fresh Fest” Oct. 1, with tours, music, local food and — they hope — fresh hop beers from breweries, right off the bines.

The farm’s principals did what most anyone who wants to sell alcohol must do: they applied for a liquor license, paid the fees and worked with the city clerk and sheriff’s office. But Montrose County officials and commissioners weren’t certain about whether zoning allowed the proposal, whether a liquor license could be tailored to a single, but annually recurring event, or if a special use permit might be the better route.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

