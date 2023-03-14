Montrose County needs 886 more housing units to meet current workforce demand and 2,660 to meet projected demand by 2032, according to a study of workforce housing needs across six counties on the Western Slope.

Region 10, the nonprofit that conducted the study, serves Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel and Hinsdale counties. Its 2022 “Mind the Gap: Evaluating workforce housing in Colorado’s Region 10” study is now available online and projects the entire region needs 6,595 more housing units to meet workforce needs by 2032.



