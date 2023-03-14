Montrose County needs 886 more housing units to meet current workforce demand and 2,660 to meet projected demand by 2032, according to a study of workforce housing needs across six counties on the Western Slope.
Region 10, the nonprofit that conducted the study, serves Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel and Hinsdale counties. Its 2022 “Mind the Gap: Evaluating workforce housing in Colorado’s Region 10” study is now available online and projects the entire region needs 6,595 more housing units to meet workforce needs by 2032.
Building that housing would come with a hefty price tag, estimated at over $3.7 billion for the whole region, and numerous challenges. But as it stands, much of the local workforce is commuting, paying more than they can afford for rent or priced out of the housing market due to the rapid increase in home prices that occurred over the past 10 years. And the job market has only grown in the last 10 years, and will likely continue to, while the housing market has not kept up.
The need
The study focused on the “missing middle,” that is, the workers earning between roughly 60 and 140% of the area median income, who make too much to live in low-income housing and often too little to afford homes on the market.
In Montrose County, the AMI for a single person in 2022 was $57,600, and the AMI for a family of three was $74,000.
Using these metrics, even a family of three bringing in the AMI would be unable to afford most single-family homes in the county, based on Colorado Housing and Finance Authority guidelines, which suggest a maximum affordable purchase price of $295,000 for that income. Last year, the median single-family home price in Montrose County was $411,000. In 2015, that number was $195,000, less than half of what it is today.
Renting may not be much easier; according to the study, a point-in-time survey of Zillow listings run in January of 2023 showed just 27 units listed for rent in all of Region 10, including 15 in Montrose. The mean listing price was $1,882 per month in Montrose and $2,039 in the region.
High rents relative to income leave many renters housing-cost burdened, based on CHFA guidelines that state rent should be no more than 30% of a household’s annual gross income.
In 2020, the median gross rent in Montrose County was $980, significantly less than the average cost of the few rental units on the market now, and roughly 44% of renters were cost-burdened.
The study cited both “catch-up need,” based on job vacancies, and “keep-up need,” based on job growth projections from the Colorado State Demography Office, in making projections for the amount of housing needed by 2023.
In short, the demand for employees has consistently outpaced the housing supply. Over the past decade, a gap between the number of jobs and housing available has widened, with job vacancies increasing at a rate of 1.3% per year while housing supply increased at a rate of 0.6% per year.
The entire region needs 2,287 units just to meet the catch-up need, assuming a job openings rate of 7% based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and another 4,308 to meet projected need over the next decade. Montrose County needs 886 and 1,775, respectively, to hit these targets.
The report broke down how much of each type of housing could be created to meet these needs, based on the current occupancy breakdown and idea that more multi-family and manufactured/mobile homes should be constructed relative to single-family homes in the future.
Currently, 72% of Region 10 residents live in single-family homes while roughly 14% each live in multifamily or mobile homes. The report suggested a new mix with 50% of new homes being angle-family, 35% multi-family and 15% manufactured or mobile.
In Montrose, the report cites a need for 1,330 more single-family homes by 2032, 931 more multi-family homes and 399 more manufactured or mobile homes.
Challenges and opportunities
Meeting the need for housing, both in Montrose County and around the region, is no easy task, and the report describes several potential challenges and solutions that could pop up throughout that process.
Despite a housing shortage, Montrose County stakeholders reported some local residents hold a negative stigma against affordable housing, citing one potential reason as the belief that these homes would lower property values.
Five local professionals and public staff were interviewed: Montrose Deputy City Manager Ann Morgenthaler, Montrose County Housing Authority Executive Director Susan Barrientos, Hispanic Affairs Project Community Advocate Elisa Rodriguez, Renfrow Realty founder John Renfrow and real estate development firm Leadership Circle founder Matt Miles.
“Interviewees perceived little willpower from local elected officials to address housing issues, apparently constrained by these negative perceptions held by vocal constituents,” the report said of the Montrose representatives. “Public officials are also reluctant to use resources or regulatory approaches to intervening in what is viewed as a problem with private sector solutions.”
Additionally, Montrose interviewees noted a sizable vulnerable population including seniors, undocumented people and people at risk for homelessness who all may stay in unhealthy housing situations for fear of becoming deported or unhoused. Montrose County, it said, has a two-year waitlist for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) vouchers and also needs lower-income housing, though that was not the focus of the report.
However, the county enjoys the strength of having flat, developable land near resources.
Interviewees from around the region also cited issues including lag time between contracts and construction, high infrastructure costs, lack of funding, short construction seasons in alpine areas and labor shortages across the construction industry.
“The construction industry will need to attract nearly 2,384 additional workers on top of the normal pace of hiring in 2022 to meet the demand for workforce housing,” the report estimated.
Labor shortage aside, the report puts the price tag to meet the regional need at over $3.7 billion, including nearly $80 million for Montrose alone.
However, the construction would have a comparable economic impact, around $370 million annually, between taxes, laborer wages, material purchases and returns to capital.
The report acknowledges the scale of the problem and says there is no silver bullet.
However, it presents potential opportunities including accessing new sources of capital, leveraging public-private partnerships, taking advantage of new construction technologies and recruiting groups that have not traditionally been well-represented in the construction industry, like women, to fill more roles.
Throughout the process, the report asserts that Region 10 can increase its aid to local communities by serving as an information hub for timely housing data and development assistance, educational tool for local officials and collaboration facilitator between jurisdictions, agencies and industry.
The full report can be viewed at region10.net/community-resources/community-development