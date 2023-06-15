Montrose County and the Montrose County Veteran Service Officer are proud to once again offer a flag replacement program in honor of Flag Day. Individuals who visit the county administration office (1140 North Grand Ave. Ste 250) to retire an old flag through the flag disposal box will be given a new 3’x5’ U.S. flag while supplies last.
“The flag replacement program is one of my favorite — it's a great way to show respect for our nation and the men and women fighting for our freedoms," said Commissioner Roger Rash. "As a U.S. Navy Veteran, the flag has special meaning to me. This community embraces veterans, and what better way to make that known than by proudly displaying an American flag."
“Spring winds across the county are always hard on flags. This program is a great way to encourage individuals to properly dispose of their flag and to keep the stars are strips flying high in Montrose County” said Sheldon Smith, Montrose County veteran service officer.
On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress approved the design of a national flag. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establish a national Flag Day on June 14. Congressional legislation designating that date as the national Flag Day was signed into the law by President Harry Truman in 1949; the legislation also called upon the president to issue a flag day proclamation every year.
Community members may bring tattered or worn flags to drop off for a proper disposal. According to the U.S. Flag Code, individuals should look for fraying on the edges of the flag—the flag should be retired prior to fraying beyond 1.25 times the height of a single stripe on the flag; fading colors; holes; or a stain that cannot be cleaned. Flags collected by Montrose County are respectfully retired by volunteers through Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction.
To learn more about the Montrose County Veteran Service Officer, please visit the VSO pageor call 970-249-2115.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone