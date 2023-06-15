 Montrose County and the Montrose County Veteran Service Officer are proud to once again offer a flag replacement program in honor of Flag Day. Individuals who visit the county administration office (1140 North Grand Ave. Ste 250) to retire an old flag through the flag disposal box will be given a new 3’x5’ U.S. flag while supplies last.


“The flag replacement program is one of my favorite — it's a great way to show respect for our nation and the men and women fighting for our freedoms," said Commissioner Roger Rash. "As a U.S. Navy Veteran, the flag has special meaning to me. This community embraces veterans, and what better way to make that known than by proudly displaying an American flag."

“Spring winds across the county are always hard on flags. This program is a great way to encourage individuals to properly dispose of their flag and to keep the stars are strips flying high in Montrose County” said Sheldon Smith, Montrose County veteran service officer.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?