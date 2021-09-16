Montrose County officials announce plans for 2022 elections

A group of Montrose County elected officials announced plans to run for re-election in 2022 at the Montrose County courthouse steps Wednesday, Sept. 15.
County Commissioner Sue Hansen, who was elected in 2018, announced that she is running for a second term.
“I have a strong sense of commitment and an intense passion for public service — and I’m not done yet, there’s still more to do,” Hansen said.
If re-elected, Hansen’s top priorities will be overseeing the distribution of the recent opioid settlement, protecting the watershed and supporting Montrose’s agricultural community.
Montrose County Assessor Brad Hughes announced his plans to run for re-election. If re-elected, Hughes would enter his sixth term as the county assessor, a role he has held since 2006.
The use of technology has helped improve assessments, Hughes said, allowing the county to keep up with demand despite minimal staff.
Hughes said he expects the repeal of the Gallagher Amendment (Colorado voters approved Amendment B during the 2020 November Election) to be a challenge during a potential sixth term.
“There’s a lot of legislative issues being presented regarding property taxes, and keeping track of all the changes in the laws and implementing those has been fairly difficult the last few years,” Hughes said. “I only see it getting more substantial.”
Rosemary Murphy, the county treasurer and public trustee, has also served since 2006 and is running for re-election.
Murphy’s part of a four-person staff that has streamlined procedures and added new software. She expects additional accounts will be added to the county’s tax roll due to building developments, and said, if re-elected, the team is already prepared with a specific plan, nullifying the need to increase staff.
As public trustee, Murphy’s office handles foreclosures, which she said has seen a significant downturn following the 386 the county processed in 2010.
Rick Fellabaum hopes to replace current county coroner Dr. Thomas Canfield, who has been Fellabaum’s mentor for the past 15 years.
Fellabaum grew up in Montrose, but served as a police officer in California for 28 years. He came back to the area after retiring from law enforcement.
He’s excited about the prospect of being in charge and instituting modern changes to the office.
“Learning to be the boss is going to be a big learning curve, but I think I can do it. I’m ready for it. I’ve been preparing for it for 15 years,” Fellabaum said.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard and Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes also announced plans to run for re-election in 2022.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
