Montrose County expects to name finalists for the county manager job the week of June 18, less than a month’s turnaround after commissioners accepted the resignation of Ken Norris.
The closing date for applications is June 16, according to an internal job posting for the position, and the anticipated appointment date is July. Commissioners on Friday voted to post the official job description, at a rate of pay between $5,000 and about $6,000, bi-weekly.
The timeline hinges on whether the commissioners can find the appropriately qualified candidate from within Montrose County. If not, the search will widen, Commissioner Keith Caddy said.
“We have a few internal candidates. I believe there are three in the county that have the qualifications. We are going to post internally and go from there,” Caddy said.
Minimum requirements are a master’s degree in public administration, management or a related field; at least seven years of progressively responsible and complex experience in local government management — with experience in a Colorado county being a plus — as well as specialized knowledge about organization, management and supervision at a public administration level.
Norris’ contract officially ended June 3, under what the county called a mutual agreement, but also referred to as a resignation, which Caddy and Commissioner Sue Hansen voted that day to accept. (The third commissioner, Roger Rash, was absent.)
Norris almost as quickly transitioned to his old job as facilities director, the scope of which has now expanded to include construction management. He will be paid $125,000 a year, plus benefits as the director of Facilities and Construction.
His new job does not affect severance paid out under the contract in place when he was manager. Norris received a year’s salary, $120,000, and benefits, as severance.
That’s less than he will now make as facilities director, but that is because his employment contract as manager was last updated in 2016; Norris hadn’t received a boost in compensation after that time, according to the county’s media relations manager, Katie Yergensen.
Caddy confirmed that information and also said the county is required to honor the contract’s provisions with respect to severance.
“That contract was written before me and Roger (Rash) became commissioners. We just honored the contract. It was a contract provision. A contract is a contract,” Caddy said.
He added that he did not have a problem with the way Norris was doing his job as manager.
“I thought Ken was doing a fine job,” Caddy said.
As director of Montrose County Facilities and Construction, Norris provides technical direction, leadership and strategic direction for the facilities division and is responsible for facility planning, engineering, maintenance and construction of buildings and communication sites.
The work includes developing plans and policies, as well as determining staffing and budget needs for new and existing programs and services. Norris works with commissioners and administration to develop plans for remodel, design, maintenance and construction of county facilities.
As a licensed engineer who in his previous employment oversaw multi-million-dollar construction with Colorado-Ute Electric Association, and who also was manager of engineering for Russell Stover Candies, Norris is well qualified for the expanded county role, Yergensen said.
As growth booms, it is in the county’s best interest to have someone well versed in construction, who can look out for the county’s best interests, she said: “(Norris) is the most well equipped to be able to handle that role.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
