Montrose County plans for potential North Campus

Montrose County commissioners considered future needs and the current cost of housing several departments when they recently approved $1.26 million for the engineering and design of a new campus.
The potential “North Campus” — which isn’t being built anytime soon — would be sited on Justice Center grounds and would house divisions such as Health and Human Services and others now located on South Townsend Avenue (the South Campus).
“The Justice Center (location) would house public health, human resources, finance and any other function Health and Human Services would have. It would be all those functions currently at South Campus,” Montrose County Facilities Director Ken Norris said Oct. 28.
“The thought being that, down the road, we can get a good design on that and ultimately vacate the South Campus.”
Commissioners on Oct. 19 approved a contract with Wold Architects and Engineers for the design and engineering of the North Campus Project. Wold was the lowest bidder and has previously done work for Montrose County.
It will take about a year to complete the design and engineering plans, then commissioners would review the end product, having it on hand for if and when a new county building might be budgeted and built.
Design is for a roughly 50,000 square-foot building that could be constructed on the north section of the Justice Center property. The county and Wold are looking far into the future to ensure there is enough room left on the lot for another similar-sized building and sufficient parking, Norris said.
“We recognize that the jail, ultimately will probably expand to the east. The courts building will expand to the north. We want to be smart about it make make sure we get the exact location so that many, many years down the road, we have the maximum effect of the entire lot,” he said.
Staff have been meeting with Wold since the contract was approved; the idea is to accommodate all of the Justice Center’s needs, too.
“This will be a long-term project. We will have a detailed design, a detailed cost estimate and then at that point, the commissioners can take that, look at the cost estimate, the financial conditions of Montrose County, and decide if they want to pull the trigger or if they might want to delay it a little bit,” said Norris.
Why isn’t the existing South Campus, which has been renovated off and on over the years, adequate? Maintenance costs and overall function, Norris indicated.
The building was originally constructed and occupied by Colorado Ute power company and was designed with those functions in mind.
“It was not built specifically for the needs of Montrose County. This new building, we want to meet the needs of Montrose County. We’ll take a lot of time to be sure that all of the rooms, the parking lot and entrances are designed to provide maximum efficiency to the county,” Norris said.
The oldest section of the South Campus was built in the 1960s. When Colorado Ute expanded in the 1980s, the newer eastern section was built. Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association took over the building after Colorado Ute, then Montrose County purchased it, installed geothermal heating and updated the facilities. The county also installed ground-source heat pumps in on the eastern wing to reduce electrical consumption while also properly heating and venting the building.
Commissioner Sue Hansen noted the age and maintenance costs of the South Campus prior to her Oct. 19 vote on the design and engineering contract. It seemed to her the county is constantly fixing problems there — “either a Band-aid here or a Band-aid there,” she said.
Commissioner Roger Rash said it was important to have the new campus project on the shelf and ready to go for when finances allow it to be built.
The design and engineering of a potential North Campus is not the only thing the county is doing, by way of capital improvements.
Among several capital improvement projects, the county is elbow-deep in renovating the downtown administrative building so that it can house the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s office, now located in the historic county courthouse across the way.
The courthouse is undergoing an extensive update and remodel. With the administrative building next door renovated, the clerk’s office would move there so that courthouse overhaul work could begin in earnest.
Temporarily, the treasurer, assessor and GIS offices would shift to other locations: the Pioneer Room at Friendship Hall for the treasurer and the former road and bridge building on the fairgrounds for the other two offices. Once the courthouse remodel is complete, those offices would all move back.
The commissioners, county manager, administration and legal department would also move into the courthouse, Norris said.
The clerk would remain in the renovated admin building, which will have a completely new floor plan, designed with the functions of the clerk’s office (including motor vehicle registration, vital statistics and elections) in mind.
The new clerk’s office will have Americans With Disabilities-appropriate access on the south and west entrances, an improvement over the current set-up, which requires people who cannot manage stairs to go under the outside stairwell and use the elevator in the basement.
This $2.9 million project to rehouse the clerk’s office is anticipated to be complete by the end of next March.
“It’s like a new building. This will be an extremely efficient layout for the clerk and recorder,” Norris said.
If a new North Campus is built, the county might sell the South Campus building, he also said.
Although maximum efficiency would entail housing every county division and function on a single property, there are too many functions to allow for that. “You just can’t afford to try to put everything together. Bu any chance we have to consolidate so we can get economy of scale and improve efficiency, we sure do that,” Norris said.
“The way to optimize a county is, if you have things carefully planned out, it is way more efficient and cost effective for you and I as taxpayers as we go down the road,” he added. “We’re going to do it right.”
