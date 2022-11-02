Montrose County plans for potential North Campus

The county's downtown administration building is undergoing renovation to house the clerk's office, while other county offices now in the historic courthouse across the way will be shuffled to other locations during renovation work there. Additionally, Montrose County is getting a design and engineering plan for a potential North Campus that would house the divisions currently located at the aging and expensive South Campus. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Montrose County commissioners considered future needs and the current cost of housing several departments when they recently approved $1.26 million for the engineering and design of a new campus.

The potential “North Campus” — which isn’t being built anytime soon — would be sited on Justice Center grounds and would house divisions such as Health and Human Services and others now located on South Townsend Avenue (the South Campus).



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?