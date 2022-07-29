Montrose County presses wildfire and watershed plan forward in face of growth, drought

A small fire, originally a controlled burn, chars terrain behind homes on Spring Creek Road in 2021. Montrose County is updating its community wildfire protection plan, with attention to the watershed as well.

 (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Montrose County’s community wildfire protection plan is undergoing a much-needed update, one that will expand to further address the watershed.

The most recent plan is from 2011 and since that time, drought has only grown, along with development into forested areas, making an updated version all the more critical.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.

