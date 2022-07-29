Montrose County presses wildfire and watershed plan forward in face of growth, drought

Montrose County’s community wildfire protection plan is undergoing a much-needed update, one that will expand to further address the watershed.
The most recent plan is from 2011 and since that time, drought has only grown, along with development into forested areas, making an updated version all the more critical.
“There are a lot more homes inside the WUI (wildland-urban interface) now, a lot more subdivisions and homes built within the WUI,” Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins said earlier this week, in highlighting the needs for a revamped planning document. “With this proposal, we put an emphasis on the watershed,” he added.
“ … Mitigation is much, much less expensive than trying to fight a fire. We’re in a very wooded, forested area and there are a lot of homes in those areas.”
On July 6, the Montrose County commissioners approved $109,001 to hire SWCA Environmental Consultants for the update, which will give the county a new “critical community watershed wildfire protection plan,” or CWP2 (CWP-squared).
SWCA is analyzing the current wildfire risk and focusing on mitigating post-fire effects on watershed health, with the county to use that information to improve resilience and fire adaptation.
The fire and watershed risk assessment will determine such matters as fuel hazards and will model potential fire behavior; analyze burn severity (the severity of change to existing components at the time of a fire) and assess what stream networks and water resources are at risk.
The company is to perform composite mapping; an assessment of fire history and risk; identification of structures and essential infrastructure, as well as other community values that are at risk. SWCA also will assess the risks to source waters.
Another section of work entails developing and prioritizing mitigation strategies, including firefighting capabilities, wildfire readiness and critical water supply treatments.
The CWP2 is to complement existing emergency management planning and state and federal fire management with a detailed overview of local, state and federal fire/watershed management in the county, according to SWCA’s proposal document.
Montrose County already follows community wildfire protection plan guidelines from federal land management agencies. “But we are going to far exceed that expectation. It’s going to be a very robust plan,” Hawkins said.
Knowing where mitigation efforts should be focused to help conserve water is critical, he said.
SWCA will use the overview of existing fire management methods and input from a core team workgroup to make sure the resulting plan integrates well with fire and flood management planning, as well as with hazard mitigation planning.
“Because Montrose County source water is derived from adjacent counties, SWCA will work with the core team and the other stakeholders to ensure that the (plan) is in close alignment and integration with assessments and plans from neighboring counties, municipalities and watersheds,” the document states.
“The goal is to create a plan that will build upon previous and existing fire and watershed planning efforts to identify vulnerabilities in Montrose County and within source watersheds that need to be addressed.”
A watershed is where source water originates. Hawkins reiterated that Montrose County’s comes from outside of the county. He said the county is looking at how to perform mitigation so that once the water in in Montrose County, it is effectively sourced.
The idea is to determine what infrastructure needs to be updated, developed, or installed, as well as to perform mitigation work on some streams and canals. That work might including establishing shoring or putting in box culverts, for example.
Another section of work in the plan update entails developing a critical community watershed wildlife protection plan, again through establishing priorities and recommendations. These will focus on resilient landscapes, fire-adapted communities and wildfire response.
A draft plan will be presented for public review before the new CWP2 is finalized. As part of the process, SWCA is developing a story map and hub site incorporating baseline information for public access.
Completion time is estimated at one year.
“It’s really focused on mitigation efforts, especially with wildland fire,” Hawkins said. “It will give the county a really good idea where our areas of (forest health, mitigation and fire mitigation) are. It will let us prioritize certain areas.”
The plan is a necessary step when it comes to finding funding for on-the-ground mitigation work.
“There’s a lot of federal grant funds available now that will give counties like ours grant dollars, but we have to have a current plan. It’s kind of a two-step plan,” Hawkins said — Montrose County needs to know what has priority so that it can apply for the appropriate grants.
Hawkins said he is eager to get going on the update. He met with SWCA last week for a kickoff conference, going over items such as the project schedule in the next 12 months, objectives and confirming deliverables.
The core team workgroup is to include representatives from local governments, fire authorities, emergency management, county commissioners, people from nearby counties, the state and national forest services, plus the West Region Wildfire Council.
The latter’s participation will be “huge,” Hawkins said.
Additional stakeholder groups are envisioned, as well as public/community outreach meetings, which will be scheduled at a later date.
