Montrose County is expected to experience positive net migration over the next several years before a decline after 2030, according to a forecast from the Colorado state demography office with the Department of Local Affairs.
The forecast projects the majority of people in the migration estimate to be retirees looking for jobs or seeking a move to the county.
Births are expected to increase starting in 2022, but that’s assuming Montrose County will grow primary employment and attract younger adults.
The forecast is part of an in-depth look shared by Elizabeth Garner, the Colorado state demographer.
Garner offered additional key takeaways during a presentation last week, which discussed Colorado but zeroed in on Montrose and the region.
Less of the under 18 crowd
Between 2010 and 2020, Montrose experienced an 11% decrease in people under 18. Births were mostly down during the decade, but the decrease relates to other factors, such as the net-out migration of young adults in Montrose — between 2000 and 2010 the net migration in Montrose County decreased between ages 18 and 28, compared to increases in all other age groups.
The drop in new jobs impacted that level of migration in Colorado, especially during the Great Recession, though Garner said additional factors played a role for such a decrease.
“Colorado has a risk in terms of the way that it funds higher education,” Garner said. “We don’t fund higher education like other states do. You lose a kid to another state now, the likelihood that you’re going to get them back is slim, unless you do some active recruiting.”
Front Range, California areas serving as ‘donor counties’
According to demography data from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Kern County in California and Coconino and Pima counties in Arizona, as of 2019, served as “donor counties” for Montrose, meaning areas where Montrose attracts people from.
At least 184 individuals came from Kern County, the most of all net-in migration figures. Front Range counties such as Denver and Douglas were also top donors with 182 and 90, respectively, and La Plata and Ouray counties sat between the two.
For net-out migration, as of 2019, Montrose residents flocked to Delta County, the highest on the list, and Butte County in California. Other locations include Mesa and Fremont counties and areas in Arizona, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Hawaii and Florida.
Garner suggested it’s important, when recruiting, to key in on donor counties.
“Well, it’s really correlated to job growth,” ssdsd said. “We definitely can see in Montrose there is stronger job growth, there is stronger net migration. When job growth is weaker, there’s out migration.”
So how is Montrose’s job growth, then?
After Montrose’s healthy recovery in job growth following the Great Recession — the county was an estimated 30 or so jobs within pre-recession peak levels of employment — there has been a steep decline since 2019, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2005, Montrose has experienced the slowest employment change compared to Ouray, Mesa, Gunnison, Delta and Sani Miguel counties. Montrose slightly outpaced San Miguel County amid the Great Recession, but since mid-2012, the county has been outpaced by its Western Slope counterparts. Ouray and San Miguel counties experienced the highest change during 2018 (even earlier for Ouray) before San Miguel took a nosedive between 2019 and 2020, much of which connects to the pandemic’s impact on the tourism industry.
“What are the big drivers in Montrose and things to be thinking about?” Garner said. “The number one here is regional services.”
What are the big drivers?
Regional services include construction or transportation, but construction serves as the chief economic driver in Montrose. The second-highest, according to DOLA’s 2020 figures, are retirees.
“Retirees bring in their outside dollars,” Garner said. “They’re spending their pensions and savings here locally.”
According to 2021 employment data from DOLA, Montrose has a higher than average employment share in government, retail trade, construction, food services, agriculture and real estate when compared to national figures.
Government can include jobs within the school district and hospital but also at the federal and local levels.
Also, San Miguel County plays an important role since it serves as an outside driver for construction jobs in Montrose.
Is Montrose recovering from pandemic impacts?
Yes — in some areas. Overall, between the third quarter in 2019 and Q3 2022, Montrose had a 0.6% net change in employment, outpacing the state’s average of -1%.
Specifically, Montrose saw growth in transportation and warehousing — up 21% — and retail trade and recreation and tourism.
Montrose experienced a 20% drop in manufacturing, though much of that stems from the closure of Russell Stover.
But in other areas — accommodation and food services, public administration — there were increases.
“Big picture? Montrose is doing better than the state average for recovery from COVID,” Garner said.
So is Montrose in good shape for the next decade?
That depends. Housing plays a central role in the middle of economic growth and the number of new housing units in Montrose between 2010 and 2020, around 700, pales in comparison to the 4,000 built between 2000 and 2010, according to census data.
But local developers are building units, and working to build fast. So far in 2022, 172 plats have been approved and another 180 are in the preapproval process, according to data from the city, suggesting a potential 352 units could be added to the market within the next few or several years.
Add that to the 136 approved plats and 311 that were pre-approved in 2021 and it totals a sum that obliterates the pace between 2010 and 2020.
“If we can get the supplies, we have the builders and we just need to get those houses built,” Montrose Economic Development Corp. Director Sandy Head said. “There’s a lot of people looking for homes right now.”
The hundreds of new units could correlate with projected population increases in Montrose over the next decade. The state’s demography office projects Montrose will add 1,442 people aged 25 to 44 between 2020 and 2030 and 3,055 in the age 65 and over group, though some of those individuals will age into the group, which adds to the total.
Garner suggests millennials in the 25 to 44 age group could be aging into their second home ownership, which could help Montrose. (Local realtors have reported people fleeing larger cities for the Western Slope, a trend that’s been active since at least late 2020.)
Gardner added more could be done to retain young adults, which in turn can help Montrose’s economic growth. The current median age in Montrose is 45.3.
The creation and addition of jobs and cost of living will play roles in the process, however, and other states are vying for them, too.
