Montrose County pumps brakes on power generation facilities

Montrose County commissioners hit the pause button on power generation facilities on Wednesday,when they passed a six-month moratorium on accepting or processing applications for such facilities.
The move is to give the county time to “cross the T’s and dot the I’s,” Commissioner Sue Hansen said, later adding that the moratorium does not affect private homes.
Per Wednesday’s resolution, the moratorium does not apply to solar panels or other renewable energy components on private homes, or on commercial structures for use within the commercial structure.
Large, industrial power generation facilities could have unintended consequences and impacts on other land uses in the county, the resolution states.
Commissioners want to establish the best locations for such projects, as well as define terms, conditions, standards and specifications prior to receiving applications to site power generation facilities in the county.
The moratorium precludes the planning and development department from accepting or processing applications for power generation facilities. The pause is for six months — unless standards, definitions and conditions are considered for adoption into existing zoning regulations before then.
The resolution further directs the Montrose County Planning Commission to address power generation facilities in the context of an amendment or other revision to the county’s master plan, as well as to provide recommendations for zoning regulation revisions, as appropriate.
“I believe there’s unanswered questions we need to look at,” Commissioner Roger Rash said Wednesday, noting planning commission concerns with such matters as project locations and decommissioning renewable energy facilities. “I think we need to step back and review all of this … so we have a good plan.”
Hansen acknowledged she has solar panels on her own home as she explained the county’s viewpoint.
“I just want to make sure that people understand that, as renewables and other energy sources come to us for development, we want to make sure that we cross the T’s and dot the I’s, and that we understand exactly what the implications are,” she said.
“We want to make sure that we have bonding in place for decommissioning and we want to make sure we’ve done the job of studying all the parameters before we’re unprepared for these kinds of projects.”
The moratorium would tend to preclude applications for future large-scale projects like Aspen Creek Digital Corp.’s solar-powered bitcoin mining center outside of Olathe, which is already operating.
Earlier this month, Enel Energy held a public outreach session with the Montrose community, to receive feedback on a large-scale solar project it plans to build on Falcon Road. Enel will ultimately require a special use permit from the county.
“We understand and appreciate the county’s position as it takes a temporary pause to research and prepare for future projects,” the company’s West Region Development Manager Emily Brumit said Wednesday.
“Enel fully supports fair and reasonable solar ordinances that allow communities to benefit from solar responsibly. Our team will use this time to continue to engage with our neighbors, address any questions or concerns, and promote the benefits that solar and battery storage projects can offer the local community.”
Delta-Montrose Electric Association has existing hydropower projects. In Delta County, it is part of Guzman Energy’s solar farm on Garnet Mesa, which recently won approval after a revamped application.
DMEA board member Bill Patterson said Montrose County’s new moratorium does not appear to affect the power co-op at this time.
“It doesn’t affect DMEA. The one program we’re working on is in Delta County and already approved. It’s just in the process of getting all the contract ends done,” he said, adding that actual installation on Garnet Mesa could take some time because of a high demand for solar panels and changing technology.
