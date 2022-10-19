Montrose County pumps brakes on power generation facilities

Commissioners Keith Caddy, Roger Rash and Sue Hansen unanimously approved a six- month moratorium on applications to build power generation facilities in unincorporated Montrose County. (Screenshot)

Montrose County commissioners hit the pause button on power generation facilities on Wednesday,when they passed a six-month moratorium on accepting or processing applications for such facilities.

The move is to give the county time to “cross the T’s and dot the I’s,” Commissioner Sue Hansen said, later adding that the moratorium does not affect private homes.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

