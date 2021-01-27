Montrose County records 36th COVID death

Another person has died due to COVID-19, recent Montrose County Public Health numbers show. The death toll here is now 36.
Since Jan. 22, the county recorded an additional 66 cases, bringing the two-week positivity percentage to 8.8. There were 552 active cases and, overall, 2,851 confirmed cases of the virus. Of 31,822 tests done, 28,708 were negative.
Montrose County continues to vaccinate people who are eligible under phases 1A and 1B, although its supplies are dependent on what the state is able to send, and the state’s supplies depend on federal availability.
Under state guidelines, the higher tier of 1B — health care workers, first responders and people 70 and older — is prioritized. The county cannot accept preregistrations for people 65-69 at this time.
The lower tier of 1B includes essential workers in education, food, agriculture, manufacturing, postal service, public transit, grocery, public health, frontline essential human service workers, direct care providers for homeless people; essential state and judicial officials and essential frontline journalists.
People who are eligible under 1A and the top tier of 1B need to preregister at montrosecountyjic.com, or by phone at 970-252-4545. They will then be contacted when vaccine is available.
The county is not able to offer vaccines to walk-ins, or people without an appointment.
Phase 2 vaccines could begin in spring, dependent on supply; this phase is people 60 — 69 and people 16 — 59 with obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer, or who are immunocompromised. It also includes other essential workers whose jobs advance the continuity of local governments and adults who received a placebo during vaccine clinical trials.
Vaccinations for the general public are projected for summer, again, depending on supply.
For COVID-19 testing sites, visit montrosecountyjic.com and click the “Testing” box.
In Delta County, where more than 40 residents have died, Delta County Memorial Hospital has begun vaccinating residents who are at least 70. As of last week, the hospital had administered close to 1,200 vaccines.
Delta County Public Health is also administering vaccines to 1A and 1B eligible individuals. Eligible people must register at deltacounty.com/COVID-19 to be placed on a waiting list.
In addition to vaccinations, Delta County Memorial Hospital also started administering monoclonal antibody intravenous infusions to help treat cases of COVID-19. This treatment is comprised of synthetic antibodies that act to reduce the COVID virus’s ability to get into the cell and ability to replicate.
“At Delta Hospital we are very excited to be among the first of only several hospitals on the Western Slope offering preventative treatments for patients with a new diagnosis of COVID who are at a high risk for disease progression,” said Dr. Sara Knutson, pulmonologist and Medical Planning director for the DCMH Incident Command Team, in a news release “The monoclonal antibody infusion is a treatment which has shown promising benefits in early studies to reduce viral load and the likelihood of needing hospital admission for COVID.”
The treatment must be administered within 10 days after the onset of symptoms in a patient with a positive test for COVID before there is a need for any increased oxygen support. It is only available to patients meeting criteria for severe disease risk: age 65 and older, diabetes, significant primary lung, cardiac or renal disease, other immunocompromised states, and, for those that are 55 and older, those with HTN or obesity.
Knutson encourages COVID patients who meet the criteria and who are interested in this treatment to contact their primary or urgent care provider for consideration as soon as possible after a COVID diagnosis.
Moving forward, DCMH will continue working with the Delta County Health Department and other providers in the county to ensure a safe and efficient vaccination process for community members and continued support for COVID recovery.
“There is a very present optimism and excitement that can be felt in the community right now,” said Jacque Davis, hospital marketing director, in the news release. “I think we are all working together to keep each other safe and the vaccine has sparked a sense of hope — which is something we can all use right now.”
Delta County residents can sign up for the vaccine at deltacounty.com/COVID-19.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
• Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet when in public places, including trails and other outdoor spaces.
• Wear a face covering in public places and wear it over both your mouth and nose. This is important to do when exercising, too, especially when in close proximity to others in an indoor setting.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
• If you are sick, stay home. Reach out to your primary care providers if you are experiencing the symptoms of any illness, so that you can obtain proper and timely treatment.
