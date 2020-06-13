Montrose County Republicans hosted a Trump rally Friday evening at Demoret Park to show support of the president and increase voter awareness as the June primary nears.
There were around 20 to 30 people at the height of the rally, and many were holding signs in support of Trump, Republican incumbent Scott Tipton of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, and Lauren Boebert, owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle and Republican who is running against Tipton in the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District.
“Scott Tipton has gone to the left turn after turn, so we want a conservative candidate there, we want a conservative representative,” said Betty Oglesby, a Delta resident who was wearing a shirt that read “Lauren Boebert.”
“She can impact a lot of things, she’s so smart and she’s so knowledgeable.
“She is a business person. She is what we need. She is our voice,” Oglesby added.
Joe Carabetta, a Montrose resident, wants voting to increase in Montrose and hopes to raise awareness for the June 30 primary.
“Voting should be 100%,” he said. “We want to get that higher.”
Scott Burr of Montrose was at the rally to support Trump and sign some petitions.
The party will rally at Demoret park the next two Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. For the next three Saturdays, they plan to go door-to-door to help increase awareness.
