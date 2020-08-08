A variance from COVID-19 public health orders from the state is dependent upon keeping the increase of cases below a certain threshold — and with 270 confirmed positive cases in Montrose County as of Aug. 6, the county is no longer operating under its variance.
Instead, it is using the Ninth Amended Public Health Order (Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors), along with the rest of Colorado. There have been six new confirmed positive cases in Montrose County since the last report on Monday.
“The county is working with the state to address the increase in cases. As a result of this, the county now uses the Ninth Amended Public Health Order for guidance,” stated Montrose County in the most recent COVID-19 update.
“The order is very similar to the variance with two small differences in bars (that do not serve food) and gym operations (no more than 50 patrons in a room).”
The Ninth Amended Public Health Order was originally put into place on July 30 and expires 30 days from July 21, and the mask mandate (which requires all people to wear a face covering while in an indoor public space) is also still in effect.
Bars that do not serve food must be closed to in-person service, but can still utilize curbside, to-go and delivery service.
According to the order: “bars and breweries may continue in-person service, if they: have adapted to operate like a restaurant, offer food from a licensed retail food establishment for on-premise consumption and follow the restaurant requirements — including seating all patrons at tables a minimum of 6 feet apart — may operate up to 50% of the posted occupancy limit or 50 patrons per room, whichever is fewer, and only allow bar seating options if the bar is not being used for bar service or if there is a clearly designated and separated section of the bar that is not being used for bar service.”
Under the order, all businesses are still required to have a regular cleaning/sanitizing system, maintain social distancing for both employees and customers and keep employees home if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
The hospital census here was at two as of the county’s report; hospital census numbers change frequently, as patients flow in and out of the facility.,
Montrose County reports 11 deaths as a result of COVID-19, although the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lists 13 deaths.
Here, 253 patients have recovered, and 4,537 tests came back negative. Fifty-five of the positive cases were people ages 20-29, making up the largest demographic, while 43 cases make up the next largest group for ages 50-59. There have been four cases in the ages of 0-9 and 16 cases in ages 10-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.