The Montrose County School Board voted at the Oct. 12 regular meeting to waive compensation for school board members after a new state law allowed the practice.
“The 2021-2022 Montrose County School District RE-1J Board of Education feels strongly that compensation for services on the board lessens the integrity and purpose to serve on the school board,” the unanimously passed resolution says.
Until spring of this year, school board members in Colorado were not allowed to get paid. A new law now allows board members to be compensated up to $150 per day for no more than five days per week. Any changes would not go into effect until the end of the board member’s term.
The bill’s proponents said that introducing compensation could remove any financial barriers to public service.
Other districts in Colorado are now considering whether board members should be paid for their time. According to the National Association of School Boards, approximately one-third of states around the country do not allow compensation for school board members.
The resolution was introduced by board president Gayle Johnson, who is nearing the end of her two-term tenure on the school board and will be replaced by either Alice Murphy or Andrew Neal as the District C representative.
