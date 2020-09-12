Montrose County School District was announced as the winner of the Succeeds Prize in Excellence in STEM education during the Colorado Succeeds: The Succeeds Prize 2020 broadcast Saturday night.
“This team has done an incredible job to make sure that even when kids are home, they have a focus, an intentional focus on STEM,” said MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson after the district was announced as the winner. “I’m super proud of this team, super proud to be a part of this team and just thank you so much for supporting that.”
Succeeds Prize 2020, considered the most prestigious award and recognition event for Colorado’s educators, awards $120,000 to Colorado’s schools. As a winner, MCSD will receive $15,000, which Secondary Stem/Gifted Education Coordinator John Steele said will be placed right back into the STEM program.
Springs Studio for Academic Excellence and Pikes Peak Early College, District 49 was the other nominee in the category.
The award was sponsored by the Ball Corporation.
