The first day of school is less than six weeks away for students in the Montrose County School District, and the district is working to develop a plan to navigate instruction this fall amid the coronavirus.
“We know that families are eagerly awaiting plans for back to school,” Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said. “As everyone knows, this continues to be a rapidly evolving situation, and within the next couple of days, we should be receiving more specific guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health as well as the Colorado Department of Education, which will help us with specifics of our back to school plan, our Return-to-learn plan.”
The district is developing the plan under the assumption it will be supported by state and local agencies.
MCSD staff are planning to have K-12 students return to classrooms for in-person learning five days a week beginning Aug. 27. Preschool is planned to begin Aug. 25.
The district is also developing a remote-learning plan for students who are unable to return to school.
As the district constructs a plan for the school year, Stephenson said it's important to hear from families, staff and community.
“We are going to be hosting some focus groups coming up,” she said.
More information and an invitation to join those groups will be published on the district’s website and social media platforms on Monday, July 20.
The final plan will be complete by Aug. 1 to allow families an opportunity to review it and decide what option is best for their children. Parents will also receive a survey after the plan is finalized for them to select the option of in-person or distance learning for instruction. Filling out the survey will help the district allocate appropriate resources for all students.
While the district works with the community on a plan for the fall, Stephenson acknowledged how the situation surrounding the coronavirus is continuously changing, which will require the district to be flexible.
“We know that this is going to have to be flexible and agile because this is a continually evolving situation and we’re prepared to act accordingly based on our local health conditions because we know as they change, we will have to be flexible as well.”
More information about fall instruction will be forthcoming.
