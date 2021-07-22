Montrose County School District is expected to announce the district-wide mask policy and COVID-19 response plan by the end of next week.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday, July 20, released guidance as to how schools can put the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into practice. The state’s guidelines emphasize safely returning to in-person learning and a turn away from focusing on individual infections to mitigating widespread transmission.
Also, if transmission mitigation strategies are deployed and cases aren’t skyrocketing, classroom-wide quarantines are no longer encouraged. However, students and staff who test positive, or are exposed to COVID outside of school, will need to be quarantined.
Masks are recommended — but not required — for unvaccinated students and teachers, but school districts and local public health agencies have jurisdiction over the final decision.
“We will follow executive orders and it doesn’t sound like there are any executive orders here,” Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said. “It sounds like there’s guidance and we’re going to do what’s best for our local community.”
Stephenson said that the district’s official policy will be based on data, local conditions, CDC guidance and feedback from school principals.
In Montrose County, 46.5% of people ages 12 and above have received at least one coronavirus vaccine. Michelle Pottorff, the school district’s director of human resources, estimated that at least 65% of district staff has been inoculated.
Delta and Mesa County schools announced that they will not be requiring masks in the upcoming school year, before the state’s guidance was released. Representatives from both the Ridgway and Ouray school districts have said that their rules will be coming out early next month.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.