Montrose County School District is launching a new wellness initiative for employees, which was discussed at the April 12 board meeting.
The school board approved $300,000 to fund the programs in the consent agenda, which will give all full- and part-time employees the option to choose from multiple wellness bonuses.
Employees can choose up to three options from a menu of five activities: a punchcard to the Montrose Recreation Center, a punchard to the Ouray Hot Springs, a round of golf for four at Black Canyon Golf Course and passes to state and national parks.
The school district already offers benefits to employees, including paid time off, retirement funds and professional development. But expanding more opportunities for employees’ physical and mental health is another way for the district to show thanks and appreciation to their employees, said Michelle Pottorff, the director of human resources.
Surveys revealed that district employees wanted more access to physical and mental health resources, and some expressed that they have not had enough time to spend with their friends and family.
Offering these programs will also aid with recruiting teachers to the district, Pottorff said.
The school district was able to receive a group discount on many of the packages by partnering with the local organizations, which is overall less expensive than purchasing all of the passes individually.
The program will be rolled out by the end of May.
Also at the April 12 board meeting, the school board approved moving the engagement center at Montrose High School to the newly formed Black Canyon High School, which will be discussed more at the school board’s scheduled work session on April 26.
The board also reviewed proposed new board policies in the first reading, including one to amend language and add an opt-in or opt-out form to health education and teaching “controversial materials.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
