Students came out in droves to Montrose County School District’s Summer Discovery Camp, which this year drew 100 participants more than last year.
Pomona Elementary fourth-grader Hayden Williams was one of 168 Montrose County students to enjoy the summer camps at Centennial Middle School.
“I like that my friends are here,” Hayden said. “There are fun activities to do like making salt-powered cars! You get to be an engineer.”
Extended Learning Network Program Coordinator Christi Knoll was pleased with the enrollment increase from last year and the students’ participation in the Extended Learning Network program.
“I would consider this years’ Summer Discovery Camp to be a great success,” Knoll said in an email. “ This is the first year we have offered a full-day, Monday through Friday program. We offered eight full weeks of activities beginning June 6 and ending Aug. 5. Parents were able to choose which weeks they would like for their student to participate, rather than registering by four-week session, as they have done in the past. I believe giving parents these additional options has played a huge part in increasing our program attendance.”
The first four weeks of instruction had as themes Renaissance, kitchen chemistry, To Infinity and Beyond! and energy exploration. The second four-week curriculum included the themes of Rockin’ Robots, the World Around Me and the Mystery of Magic and Ancient Egypt.
“These summer programs were a great way to re-engage students throughout the summer months and provide learning and instructional resources during June and July,” Montrose County School District spokesman Matt Jenkins said.
He said the summer program was provided through ESSER funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief), which are basically COVID-relief funds.
Jenkins said the thinking behind those funds was engagement.
“With COVID the students became (harder) to engage,” Jenkins said.
Shiloh Hawken, fifth-grade student from Oak Grove Elementary, is enrolled in the summer program this year.
“All the teachers here are so kind,” Shiloh said. “It’s nice because if you don’t know anyone there, they give you an opportunity to meet other kids. There is a very high chance that you will know someone there. They do crafts and outside activities and provide lunch and snacks.”
Knolls said this summer, the district also offered a girls soccer camp as part of the Summer Discovery Camp. This camp meets on Monday and Tuesday evenings and serves students who are entering first- through fourth-grade.
“Based on the success of this year, we do plan to offer the Summer Discovery Camp and other sports camps again next year,” Knolls said.
