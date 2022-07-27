Purchase Access

Students came out in droves to Montrose County School District’s Summer Discovery Camp, which this year drew 100 participants more than last year.

Pomona Elementary fourth-grader Hayden Williams was one of 168 Montrose County students to enjoy the summer camps at Centennial Middle School.



