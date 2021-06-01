School supplies free

Montrose County School District will purchase school supplies for all of its more than 6,000 students next school year using COVID-19 relief funds. 

The money was provided to the district through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). The district plans to provide school supplies to last through the school year. The district didn't immediately say how much would be spent, but MCSD has received over $10 million in ESSER funds to date.

"It's everything that comes on those traditional school supply lists that go out at the beginning of the year," Matt Jenkins, MCSD public information officer said of what kind of supplies would be included.

The district plans to purchase the supplies wholesale from local and national retailers and then distribute them to students and families during back-to-school activities in the fall. Specific details will be communicated to each parent and guardian by their students' schools in August. 

"MCSD hopes this assistance will foster local families' ability to rebuild following the pandemic," the district said in a release. "Providing for the cost of school supplies will help improve our local economy and save families the expense of purchasing supplies needed for student success."

Parents are asked to contact their students' schools if they have questions about the supply assistance program. 

Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor. 

