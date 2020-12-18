December 16
0718 Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
0801 Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 11900 Block 6530 Road.
0808 Deputy assisted the fire department in the 60700 Block LaSalle Road.
0814 Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 62100 Block Tres Coyotes Trail.
0837 Deputy took an informational report in the 63500 Block Maryland Street.
1014 Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at Oak Grove and 6300 Road.
1059 Deputy assisted Montrose PD with looking for suspects in the 64200 Block North Ramona Road.
1121 Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 18900 Block Old Lindsey Canyon Trail. Machelle Davis, 57, was cited for dog at large.
1159 Deputy assisted a citizen at mile marker 99 on Highway 50.
1230 Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 55300 Block Begonia Road.
1254 Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 63900 Block Howdy Court.
1256 Deputy took an informational report in the 62700 Block LaSalle Road.
1300 Deputy took an informational report in the 10700 Block 6200 Road.
1302 Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 71600 Block Buckhorn Road.
1349 Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 12200 Block 6020 Road.
1435 Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 2600 Block 5600 Road.
1520 Deputy took an informational report in the 16300 Block 6416 Road.
1618 Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 700 Block Sunset Mesa Road.
1619 Deputy took an informational report in the 58800 Block Mallard Court.
1904 Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 12300 Block 6450 Road.
2234 Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
December 17
0116 Deputy assisted a citizen in the 1400 Block Ogden Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
