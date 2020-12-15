December 11
0753 Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 700 Block 6600 Road.
0823 Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61900 Block Carnation Road.
0909 Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at mile marker 109 on Highway 50.
1002 Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 59800 Block David Road.
1014 Deputy was dispatched to a vicious dog in the 14500 Block Mustang Lane.
1014 Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 56400 Block Fern Road.
1108 Deputy responded to a report of property damage in the 21000 Block Highway 550.
1137 Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 55700 Block Begonia Road.
1152 Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 21600 Block Government Springs Road.
1211 Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 66400 Block Largo Lane.
1246 Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident at Miami and 6720 Road.
1413 Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 2700 Block 6000 Road.
1541 Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a search warrant in the 59900 Block Spring Creek Road.
1549 Deputies responded to a disturbance at mile marker 10 on 25 Mesa Road. They arrested Gregory Kramer, 52, for domestic violence and harassment.
1754 Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Highway 550 and Racine Road.
1856 Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Banner and 5500 Road.
2007 Deputy assisted the fire department in the 700 Block 6530 Road.
2102 Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 700 Block 6600 Road.
2313 Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a weapon offense in the 100 Block Southwest Fourth Street.
2352 Deputy performed a welfare check in the 1100 Block Normandy Road.
December 12
0111 Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic stop at East Main Street and South Rio Grande Avenue.
0759 Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 62000 Block Falcon Road.
0810 Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 84300 Block Highway 50.
0839 Deputy performed a welfare check at Kinikin and Pahgre Road.
0908 Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report at Flat Top and 6530 Road.
1216 Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 66600 Block Rose Road.
1241 Deputy assisted a citizen in the 900 Block 6600 Road.
1405 Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 67100 Block N Road.
1548 Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 87 on Highway 50.
1548 Deputy took an informational report in the 6400 Block 6975 Road. He arrested Jesus Perez, 28, for a protection order violation.
1636 Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 16500 Block 6400 Road.
1710 Deputy took an informational report at Oak Grove and 6300 Road.
1755 Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 1500 Block 6400 Road.
2054 Victor Martinez, 54, was arrested for DUI at North Townsend Avenue and LaSalle Road.
December 13
0104 Deputy was dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 1455 Block Marine Road.
0338 Deputy performed a welfare check in the 17800 Block 6700 Road.
0351 Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Highway 50 and Tombstone Drive.
0403 Deputy performed a welfare check in the 15400 Block 6260 Road.
0549 Jesus Espinoza, 27, was cited for fictitious license plates, no proof of insurance, and driving under restraint in the 1500 Block Ogden Road.
0817 Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 109 on Highway 50.
1134 Deputy performed a welfare check in the 11600 Block 6355 Way.
1232 Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 61800 Block Nighthawk Road.
1256 Deputy performed a welfare check at mile maker 6 on 90 Road.
1318 Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 55300 Block Begonia Road.
1357 Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 12300 Block 6040 Lane.
1557 Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at Banner and 5500 Road.
1749 Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 21700 Block Highway 550.
1954 Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 24000 Block Highway 550.
2154 Lucas Moore, 25, was arrested on warrants at Highway 50 and Amber Road.
2325 Deputy performed a welfare check in the 16300 Block Olive Court.
December 14
0313 Deputy responded to a juvenile problem in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
