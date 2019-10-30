A Tuesday raid yielded suspected drugs, a marijuana concentrate lab, firearms and bicycles that had been reported stolen, along with items possibly associated with an unrelated theft case, officials said.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, its High Impact Target Team and Special Weapons and Tactics teams from the MCSO and Montrose Police Department conducted a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Spring Creek Road, at which six individuals were located.
As of Tuesday night, no charges had been filed as the result of the raid; the investigation was still underway.
Four of the people in the home came out immediately upon investigators calling for them to do so, MCSO Lt. Ty Cox said. A fifth, a woman, emerged after a time, but the sixth person, identified as Martin Anthony Martinez, allegedly hid in the home. He was found in a locked room, beneath the bed, once SWAT made entry, Cox said, and was arrested on outstanding warrants alleging failure to appear in court on other cases.
The search warrant was obtained as the result of follow up investigation after a deputy reportedly found liquid methamphetamine in a vehicle associated with the Spring Creek Road address, Cox said. Because of information pertaining to drugs and weapons, the MCSO executed a high-risk search warrant at the home with the HITT deputies and requested help from the MPD’s SWAT team.
Cox said authorities found a “large amount” of marijuana, a marijuana concentrate lab and suspected meth, although quantities had not been measured by deadline. The peace officers also reportedly found two handguns, a rifle, drug paraphernalia, stolen bikes and other possibly stolen items.
