January 29
0641 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a reported suspicious vehicle at Marine and 6355 Road.
0715 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 2600 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0825 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 63500 Block Spring Creek Road.
1020 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at Highway 348 and 5825 Road.
1037 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 70400 Block Highway 50.
1037 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 60800 Block Highway 90.
1039 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 60000 Block Highway 90.
1051 Hours Deputy responded to a theft in the 6800 Block 5600 Road.
1136 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a livestock problem at Highway 550 and Otter Road.
1333 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 11500 Block Lakeview Drive.
1415 Hours Buc Emery, 32, was arrested for a protection order violation and bond violation in the 14400 Block 6360 Road.
1636 Hours Deputy responded to a juvenile problem in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1643 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD by contacting a suspect in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1737 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a warrant attempt in the 200 Block North Nevada Avenue.
1740 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a fraud in the 1800 Block 6400 Road.
1820 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 50 and Miguel Road.
1832 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 700 Block South Seventh Street.
1839 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 2300 Block Mesa Drive.
1851 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 59600 Block Joey Road.
1912 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 5500 Block 5800 Road.
2003 Hours Deputy responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 Block De Maria Road. Nothing was located.
2033 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
2249 Hours Deputies responded to a juvenile party in the 14400 Block Marine Road. The following were cited for underage consumption of alcohol: Isaac Montoya, 18, Alycia Chavez, 20, Jody Holgate. 18, Vincent Martinez, 19, Sergio Gonzalez, 20, Richard Pettit, 18, Inoc Perez, 19, Isabella Vigil, 19, Parker Northcutt, 19, Trinity McCarty, 18, Mercedes Hickert, 18, Madison Hickert, 19, and Cashten Hess, 18. Two juveniles were also found to have consumed alcohol. One was cited and released, and the other was arrested and Grand Mesa Youth Services for underage consumption of alcohol, second degree assault on an officer, and resisting arrest.
2301 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of gunshots in the 63300 Block Jade Road. Nothing was located.
January 30
0444 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1027 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1109 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1119 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 7500 Block 6150 Road.
1234 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a utility problem at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road.
1248 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 62900 Block LaSalle Road.
1313 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
1405 Hours Steven Kelso, 44, was arrested on a warrant in the 17600 Block 6700 Road.
1420 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 54100 Block Flight Lane.
1438 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in Peach Valley.
1627 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 13700 Block Carefree Drive.
1648 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 12300 Block 6450 Road.
1745 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 700 Block 6530 Road.
1824 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 62100 Block Spring Creek Road.
1827 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 62300 Block North Star Drive.
1856 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 67400 Block LaSalle Road.
1918 Hours Deputy took a theft report in the 700 Block 6530 Road.
1939 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 4200 Block North River Road.
1952 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 21600 Block 6915 Lane.
January 31
0051 Hours Deputy responded to a loud music complaint at Marine and L Road.
0715 Hours Deputies assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 1900 Block DuBonnet Court.
1050 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 54400 Block Banner Road.
1314 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 62400 Block Jade Road.
1505 Hours Deputy took a burglary report in the Crawford area.
1649 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 9600 Block Hillside Road.
1737 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at LaSalle and Marine Road.
1820 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 67100 Block N Road.
2254 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 10700 Block 6330 Road.
February 1
0017 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at Sunnyside and 6700 Road.
0127 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview on Elephant Skin Road.
0550 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at Kentucky and 6450 Road.
02/01/21
0726 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a burglary in the 4300 Block 6225 Road.
0742 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 20000 Block Paradox Trail.
0800 Hours Deputy checked an abandoned vehicle in the 10000 Block Transfer Road.
0837 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 62300 Block Gail Court.
0924 Hours Deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at Highway 50 and Highway 347.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
0940 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a fraud in the 000 Block Lark Lane.
1034 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1037 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 500 Block Norwood Road.
1214 Hours Jacob Richardson, 21, was cited for expired license plates and no proof of insurance in the 14000 Block Marine Road.
1220 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1226 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 67400 Block Oakwood Drive.
1245 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a fraud in the 62700 Block Falcon Road.
1315 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 55700 Block Begonia Road.
1403 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a weapon offense at LaSalle Road and North Townsend Avenue.
1545 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1624 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a vicious dog in the 500 Block Willow Road.
1635 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 900 Block West Oak Grove Road.
1657 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1723 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report in the 600 Block Spring Creek Road.
1759 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 12300 Block 6450 Road.
1804 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 11500 Block 6450 Road.
1846 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 2800 Block Glacier Drive.
1940 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 67900 Block Colina Drive.
1957 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61400 Block Niagara Road.
February 2
0003 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 64200 Block Ranger Road.
