January 19
0705 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog at Chipeta and Norwood Road.
0836 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 61500 Block Gunnison Road.
0902 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 15000 Block Shavano Valley Road.
0909 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 18800 Block Sims Mesa Road.
0946 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 67400 Block Oak Leaf Drive.
1122 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 13100 Block 6650 Road.
1150 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 16400 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1220 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 59700 Block Mancos Lane.
1420 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1519 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog at Pahgre and Trout Road.
1636 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 59200 Block Jigsaw Road.
1719 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 62200 Block Jay Jay Road.
1736 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a utility problem at North San Juan Avenue and 6530 Road.
1749 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 17200 Block Highway 550.
1753 Hours Deputy took a report of lost or stolen license plates in the 61500 Block Grand View Court.
1810 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 19600 Block Paradox Trail.
1830 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident in the 500 Block South Townsend Avenue.
2310 Hours Deputies assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 100 Block North Cedar Avenue.
2343 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 1400 Block South Townsend Avenue.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.