November 14
1217 Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 59000 Block Carnation Road.
1306 Deputy removed a traffic hazard in the 1400 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1347 Deputy responded to a protection order violation in the 5300 Block Highway 348. The deputy is seeking a warrant.
1356 Deputy took a report of lost property on the Uncompahgre Plateau.
1423 Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 5100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1500 Deputy responded to a livestock problem at mile marker 126 on Highway 550.
1523 Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance at Highway 550 and Williams Drive.
1602 Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 12400 Block 6450 Road.
1650 Deputy assisted a citizen in the 67300 Block East Borough Drive.
1733 Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 60700 Block Oak Grove Road.
1812 Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 21700 Block Highway 550.
1908 Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
2017 Deputy assisted Cedaredge PD by looking for a missing person at Rim and 90 Road.
2042 Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about harassment.
2212 Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an active burglary in the 200 Block South Third Street.
2242 Deputy responded to an alarm in the 19100 Block Highway 550.
November 15
0151 Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 200 Block North First Street.
1120 Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 15600 Block 6282 Road.
1247 Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1301 Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 700 Block Fruit Park Road.
1356 Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 2300 Block Locust Road.
1538 Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 13700 Block 6950 Road.
1636 Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1747 Deputy assisted the fire department in the 64200 Block North Ramona Road.
1823 Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 700 Block Fruit Park Road.
2059 Deputy conducted a civil standby in the 63500 Block Massachusetts Street.
2146 Deputy performed a welfare check in the 1800 Block East Oak Grove Road.
0451 Wayne Fenimore, 39, was arrested on warrants in the 4200 Block Cedar Road. Other charges are pending.
0546 Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
November 16
0626 Deputy responded to an alarm in the 10600 Block 6390 Road.
0819 Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
0843 Deputy performed a welfare check in the 58800 Block Banner Road.
0900 Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 21800 Block Uncompahgre Road.
0955 Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 9600 Block Indian Drive.
1041 Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1102 Deputy was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle in the 64300 Block Kayla Trail.
1135 Alita Weiler, 28, was cited for speeding and driving under restraint at Odgen Road and Kellie Drive.
1240 Deputy responded to a report of property damage in the 11700 Block 6450 Road.
1247 Justin Shaw, 22, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1545 Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 68800 Block Highway 50.
1721 Deputy took an informational report in the 58700 Block Loesch Road.
1759 Deputy removed a traffic hazard at Highway 550 and Solar Road.
1933 Dusty Hardwick, 46, was cited for defective vehicle and driving under restraint at Highway 550 and Racine Road.
2024 Deputy performed a welfare check in the 63200 Block Spring Creek Road.
2041 A juvenile was cited for expired license plates at Spring Creek Road and Lark Lane.
2124 Derek Rivera, 36, was arrested for DUI, driving under restraint, no proof of insurance, protection order violation, no child restraint, and child abuse in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
2138 Deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle report at Highway 50 and Carnation Road.
November 17
0735 Deputy took an informational report in the 13500 Block Marine Road.
0830 Leshasta Hall, 37, was cited for speeding and driving under revocation at Oak Grove and 6300 Road.
0917 Matthews Alvarez, 53, was cited for speeding at Kentucky and 6450 Road.
0941 Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 13300 Block L Road.
0939 Deputy took an informational report in the 18000 Block Spring Canyon Road.
1002 Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 1800 Block East Oak Grove Road.
1016 Deputy responded to a stray dog at mile marker 104 on Highway 50.
1150 Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 61300 Block Jay Jay Road.
1404 Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 14400 Block 6360 Road. Samantha Emery, 30, was cited for dog at large.
1420 Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog at Marine and 6355 Road.
1440 Deputy responded to a report of a missing child in the 13400 Block L Road. The child was found sleeping in his hiding place.
1502 Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
1531 Deputy attempted a warrant in the 1200 Block Chipeta Road.
1600 Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 2800 Block 6000 Road.
1710 Deputy assisted the fire department in the 2800 Block 6000 Road.
1858 Tristan Billingsley, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 67700 Block Oak Grove Road.
1924 Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 900 Block Spring Creek Road.
1929 Jasmine Mozcorro, 19, was arrested for obstructing an officer in the 67700 Block Oak Grove Road.
2123 Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14600 Block 6360 Road.
2323 Deputy responded to a report of an overdue party in the 62400 Block Ringtail Trail.
