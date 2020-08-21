Montrose County will use CARES Act money to reimburse Montrose Memorial Hospital for COVID-19 testing that the hospital took on starting at the end of June.
Under an agreement the county commissioners approved during a special session Wednesday, the hospital will receive $319,700 for the specimen collection it has conducted, as well as collections going forward.
The agreement shakes out to $10,600 per week for the nine-week period of June 29 - Aug. 30, and to $11,600 per week starting Aug. 31. It contains provisions for additional compensation in the event of “outbreak” site testing — a flat rate of $3,000 for testing 20 to 75 individuals and a flat rate of $5,500 for 76 to 150 individuals, per Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment designated outbreak site.
The hospital can also send invoices to the county of miscellaneous expenses related to testing.
The money comes from the amount the Colorado Department of Local Affairs allocated to Montrose County from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).
When the need for more testing arose in March, Montrose County Public Health stepped forward to collect the specimens, with public health nurse Laura Lenihan doing the lion’s share of the work, Deputy County Manager Jon Waschbusch said.
“They had to. We didn’t have anyone else to do it at that point.”
The collection efforts evolved to drive-up test sites at clinics such as PIC Place and River Valley Family Health — outdoors, under tents, that were at the mercies of the spring winds and other weather.
Testing was eventually moved to the Montrose County Event Center’s indoor arena, which, Waschbusch said, proved to be good timing because testing ramped up.
Other entities, including the hospital, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose County School District, also contributed to the administration or security of the testing site.
“That assembled effort was really an illustration of that it’s amazing what you can do when you have to,” Waschbusch said. “But it was not really sustainable, in terms of a public health department that was not staffed to do specimen functions during a pandemic.”
That’s when MMH stepped forward to take over specimen collection and handling.
“We’re grateful that for that partnership. But it did come at great expense for the hospital and put a strain on their facilities,” Waschbusch said.
The hospital has been collecting an average of 30 to 40 specimens for testing per day; on Monday, the hospital collected 74, CEO James Kiser said.
“We’ve been at capacity, other than COVID, and so to add these layers of COVID tests in our lab has been a burden,” he said. But, he added: “It’s the right thing to do. And our staff is fully supportive.”
Currently, people with a provider’s order can schedule a test at MMH, which is collecting specimens via a drive-thru setting outside of the hospital.
Starting Oct. 1, and through the end of the year, the test site will again be the Montrose County Event Center, although the hospital will remain the entity actually conducting the tests. Testing will be available six days a week.
“That is really a great capacity and ability to have, as we move back into the fall. We’re back into the flu season. We’re back into school,” Waschbusch said.
“In challenging times, the ability of a community and institutions to work together is more important than ever.”
He thanked the hospital for its collaboration. Kiser, in turn, said he had come to thank the county.
“We’re one. … The unity that is in this county has been amazing,” Kiser said.
“We’re blessed to have the hospital and staff that we have,” Commissioner Roger Rash said.
