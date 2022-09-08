Suicide rates in Montrose County stand well above the national average — almost 2.5 times as high, based on per 100,000 population stats — and already, this year has seen 11 residents die by suicide.
“It’s not good,” Montrose County Coroner Rick Fellabaum said Wednesday, in sharing the grim statistics with the county commissioners, shortly before the board proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month.
On average, between six and 12 county residents die by suicide each year and it is not uncommon to see between eight and 10 such deaths, Fellabaum said. Last year, Montrose County recorded 23 suicides — and so far this year, there have been 11.
“We’re incredibly ahead of the nation,” he said.
Axis Health System Community Relations Liaison Paul Reich said about 1,300 Coloradans take their life each year. “There’s 1,300 reasons why,” he said.
“We’re not really good at predicting when someone is going to die by suicide. There are as many reasons why as there are people,” Reich said after the commissioners’ meeting.
He said although some estimates put as high as 90% the number of people who die by suicide having an underlying mental health issue, that might not be fully accurate. People without underlying mental health diagnoses also die by suicide, reacting to life stresses they are unable to see a way out of. He said updated research suggests about half of people who die by suicide have a mental health issue.
“We too often link mental health with suicide,” Reich said. Reich did not mean that mental health is never a factor, but explained “it’s not always mental illness” that drives suicide.
Axis Health operates The Center for Mental Health, serving Montrose and surrounding counties. The operations include the crisis walk-in center at 300 N. Cascade Ave., which is open 24/7 for mental health and substance use crises.
The center served about 800 people last year, according to Reich. “It’s not just numbers for me. I know three people from my community who are alive today because of it,” he said.
It is critical to focus on supporting people who are struggling with suicidal thoughts and ideation (suicidality). A decade or more ago, the center didn’t necessarily treat people just for suicidality, but instead for other conditions, such as depression, that may have been present. That has changed.
“We’re going to treat somebody for their thoughts of suicide. We’re going to be very intentional in that,” Reich said. That entails creating a safety plan and tools a patient can use to step forward in life with a solid support network.
There is heavy focus on preventing adolescent suicide and the center works closely with the Montrose County School District, which has its own protocols and risk assessments. Axis this year also rolled out a youth suicide-prevention program targeted at young people who may have attempted suicide or have had suicidal thoughts.
“It’s an opportunity to wrap them and their families in ongoing care. It’s more like case management,” Reich said. Part of the program entails identifying trusted adults in the effected young person’s life and helping establish a support network, one that can even help those who have attempted suicide reintegrate.
PEER Kindness is a youth-advocacy nonprofit in Montrose that focuses on bullying prevention. When a young person is suicidal, PEER Kindness works to build relationships between the youth and the appropriate professionals.
Bullying can drive suicides and factored into the death of the founders of PEER Kindness’ teenage daughter. Bullying can be addressed so that it never reaches that point, Executive Director Joey Montoya Boese said.
“Bullying should be stopped so far upstream that suicide should not be an option,” she said.
PEER Kindness works with both kids who are bullied and those who bully, with an eye to stopping the behavior.
“What we do is assess how they are feeling, what would make them feel safe, do they need support … These kids a lot of times will feel like they are living under a dark cloud, so what is it that gives them hope?” Montoya Boese said.
PEER Kindness works to help partners recognize what is going on and to help determine ways communities can offer support for kids who are being targeted.
On the flip side, the nonprofit also focuses on kids who may be targeting another child. “We know that hurt children hurt children. What is going on in that child’s life that they are targeting somebody? We need caregivers and parents involved, as well as schools. It’s up to the adults to stop the behavior,” Montoya Boese said.
She stressed PEER Kindness will “stay in our lane” when it comes to youths at risk of suicide, by connecting them with professional help. Overall, however, the organization is concerned about what triggers suicide.
Montoya Boese said everyone can set an example and treat others well, in accordance with the values of PEER Kindness: Positive, Encouraging, Empathetic, Respectful (PEER) and Kindness.
“It’s really important for us to model, showing empathy, kindness, respect, because we don’t know what that other person is experiencing,” she said.
Suicide is a top area of focus for the mental health profession, law enforcement and schools, said Ed Hagins, senior director of community services for Axis Health System.
“That’s driven by the prevalence of suicide throughout the region and the desire to see fellow community members live the life they want to live. It seems like each year we know more about suicide and the warning signs of it and at the same time, there’s always more people we needed to be talking to about it,” Hagins said.
“It’s a wicked problem and there is not one solution, one cause. There’s not one answer out there,” Reich said. “But talking about it certainly helps in communities. It tends to reside in the shadows.”
Part of combating suicide entails asking questions that are not easy, then persuading people to seek help, and referring them to those who can provide that help. It’s called QPR — question, persuade, refer.
“Asking somebody if they’re thinking about killing themselves, at first blush, is that has to be one of the toughest questions to ask someone. It is,” Hagins said.
“At the same time, it’s one of those questions we have to become comfortable with in our communities. If you can’t ask the question, find someone who can.”
Reich said that people should not fear they are putting the thought of suicide into someone’s mind if they simply ask whether the person is considering self-harm. Listen to that person, suggest options for help (the ER, a crisis line, a counselor), let the person choose the option, and keep encouraging him or her to get help. One can also ask whether the person has access to the means by which to die by suicide, or a plan as to how — at that point, the notion of suicide is already well established and it is critical to prod that person toward professional help.
Tri-County Health Network was part of the push to have Montrose County commissioners declare September as Suicide Prevention Month.
“We encourage all of our community members to utilize health care and take one of our courses to help yourself or others cope with mental health challenges,” Darcy Johnson, care coordination manager for Tri-County said, in remarks to commissioners. “Everyone at some point or the other will struggle with their mental health. … Being able to have open and honest discussions with one another will slowly help reduce that stigma.”
Among its services, Tri-County Health Network offers telehealth options and safeTALK Suicide Alertness Training. The next safeTALK meeting is from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Sept. 15, at the Wilkinson Public Library, 100 W. Pacific Ave., Telluride; this is open to anyone 15 and older. Register at tchnetwork.org/events-and-classes.
Commissioners acknowledged the problem and voted unanimously on the suicide-prevention proclamation.
“It’s touched every family in this valley,” Commissioner Roger Rash said. “ … There’s help, not only with mental health, but with addiction problems.”
Commissioner Sue Hansen agreed many factors push people toward suicide. The county is working on putting more resources in place, but much more must be done, she said.
“I don’t know how we fix it, but surely we can make a dent in it,” Hansen said.
“Axis Health System doesn’t have the answer. Montrose Regional Health doesn’t have the answer,” Reich said.
“It takes everybody working together and laypeople noticing when someone is struggling.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.