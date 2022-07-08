Montrose resident Randilyn Madison said being named Miss Rodeo Colorado at the 100th Greeley Stampede last weekend was a dream come true.
“This is a very prestigious contest,” Madison said. “It’s difficult, exhausting and time consuming, but all of that combined makes it so well worth it. I competed with two amazing girls, and I’m extremely happy to be Miss Rodeo Colorado. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it’s crazy I’m No. 67 in Colorado to hold this title.”
Earning the title Miss Rodeo Colorado is no small feat. Candidates must have a desire to be a community leader and promote the state’s great Western heritage, have high moral and ethical character and speak intelligently, with dignity and sincerity, to explain and promote rodeo. Judges decide the winner based on three categories: appearance, personality and horsemanship.
“A rodeo queen is an ambassador for the sport of rodeo and the Western heritage and a way to showcase beautiful, smart, strong women that love rodeo and have appreciation for the sport,” Madison said.
Madison started preparing for the state competition in June by riding many different horses, practicing public speaking in front of her family and using hundreds of flashcards.
“The unique part is you don’t take your own horse for the final contest,” Madison said. “You get on horses you’ve never seen before, which really test your horsemanship and you use a different saddle.”
Madison, 25, said her role as Miss Rodeo Colorado will be “being a role model for young girls and give back to the communities who have got me here and made this possible.” She plans to be at as many events as she can to inspire and encourage young women.
One of the requirements of being crowned is competing in a Miss Rodeo America contest. She will be vying for this title in late 2023, stating she is about to add a lot more flash cards.
“We’re absolutely super proud of her,” Montrose County Fair Grounds Director Stoney Field said. “She was the 2017 Montrose County Fair and Rodeo Queen. We’ve been encouraging her to take the next step. As a community, we’re very proud of her and look forward to her reign in 2023.”
Following her reign as the 2017 Montrose County Fair and Rodeo Queen, Madison has coordinated the Montrose County Fair since 2019. “She has volunteered to help the young ladies in the community to learn the techniques and skills of rodeo and is indispensable in the help she’s provided for all these ladies,” Field said.
Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen also sang Madison’s praises. “Montrose County is proud and excited to have Randilyn represent the county and our agriculture heritage as the lady in waiting for Miss Rodeo Colorado 2023,” she said. “We couldn’t be more proud. She is a role model providing guidance and inspiration to future royalties.”
Although she is moving up the ranks as Miss Rodeo Colorado, Madison said she didn’t grow up in rodeo. She was in 4-H for nine years and had a few horses growing up.
“I was involved heavily in agriculture and had respect for the rodeo queens. It had always been a dream of mine but the stars didn’t line up till after high school,” the 2023 Miss Rodeo Colorado said.
Madison initially ran for Montrose County Fair and Rodeo Queen in 2016 and did not place. “That year running for Montrose County was a learning curve,” she said. “I needed practicing on horseback, public speaking and knowledge of rodeo.”
Madison said it was very rewarding and exciting to win the title of Montrose County Fair and Rodeo Queen the following year. After encouragement from her friends and family and others in the community, she entered this year’s competition. She wished to thank her royalty girls Lena Wilson, Gentry Godbey and Mary Friend and countless others for their support.
“I’ve had the most amazing people help me to get to this point,” Madison said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”