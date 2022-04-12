Montrose County's housing prices continue to soar in 2022

The median sales price for a single-family home in Montrose County reached $428,000 in March, an increase of 14.4% compared to March 2021, according to local market data from the Colorado Association of Realtors.
The latest numbers also mark an increase from the final number in February when the median sales price was $420,000, a 20% increase from the year before.
Year-to-date numbers show though March, the median sales price sits at $412,500, up 16.2% compared to the same timeframe last year. It’s dwarfing the pace of 2021 when the median sales price finished at $385,000.
Sold listings for single-family homes increased 23.5% from March 2021 to March 2022 though the inventory of homes for sale decreased for a third straight month.
The median sales price in Montrose County has been steadily increasing each month this year. March’s $428,000 easily toppled the yearly high the market experienced last year in May, when the median sales price was $415,000.
In February and March of this year, the median sales price surpassed $400,000, a feat accomplished just three times in 2021 — May, July and December.
Delta County could be on its way to match the feat in Montrose after posting a $409,500 median sales price in March. It’s the first time that Delta County floored past $400,000 since the COA first released a local market report in November 2016 — the median sales price, at the time, was $164,000.
The county flirted with the $400,000 mark in February with a price of $399,450, and, like Montrose, has had the median sales price increase each month.
In Colorado, there were 9,390 new listings of single-family homes in March, an increase of 44.9% from February and 6.5% increase from March 2021.
Affordable housing on the West End
South of the Lone Cone Library in Norwood will be the home of Pinion Park, an affordable housing development that is expected to provide 24 deed restricted single-family homes.
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs, through the division of Housing, has contracted with community partners, including The Telluride Foundation, to develop affordable housing options in Colorado.
The Telluride Foundation, according to a release from DOLA, is integrating donated land, low-cost construction finance and modular home design and manufacturing in a cost-effective plan to build rural housing in a rural community.
Norwood joins Lakewood and Broomfield as communities with affordable housing developments underway in partnership with DOLA. Archway Communities (Lakewood) and its development, Robinson Place, will have 67 units for seniors aged 62 and over with low-to-moderate income.
Crosswoods at Arista (Broomfield) is planning to add 159 apartments with rents ranging from $500 to $2,000. The project will feature various amenities such as dog parks and community gardens.
Crossroads has ideas similar to that of the planned HUB at Montrose crossing, which is expected to break ground this spring. Apartments from Phase 1, which is expected to total 160, are expected to be listed at market rate, but like Crosswoods, the development has multiple planned amenities.
“What it does is it provides 160 more dwelling units in the market,” said Matt Miles, developer of the HUB, last fall. “It’s not going to solve any single problem, but it’ll create more affordability across the board.”
Other Montrose developers are adding single-family homes in locations such as Bear Creek and east of town with Woods Crossing.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press