Betty and Darrell McGahhey met on Aug. 15, 1949 at a Youth for Christ meeting in Denver at East High School. Billy Graham was the guest speaker and was just getting his start as a religious speaker. Betty was 16 and Darrell was 19.
When the boys Betty was with became a little profane, Darrell stepped in to ask what their issue was.
Betty said, “The minute I saw him I heard a voice inside me say ‘that’s who you are going to marry.’ There were stars in my eyes, and I was light headed. I invited him to attend my church, which he did… He played hard to get at first, but he was just teasing me.”
On Oct. 26, 1949, they tied the knot, and Betty wants to make clear “we didn’t have to get married. Our first child came along 14 months later.”
They’ve been married ever since. Saturday marks their 70th anniversary.
With a glint in his eyes, Darrell said, “Betty doesn’t believe in divorce, she believes in murder, so I knew where I stood.”
They both credit their faith for the longevity and happiness of their marriage.
“Jesus Christ was the main person who made a difference in our lives. We knew who we had to answer to,” Darrell said.
“The key to staying together is, you really have to love one another, love is something you don’t walk away from when the going gets tough” Betty said.
Darrel continued, “ You have to work at love, it’s continuous.”
And Betty’s quip: “We've had many difficult and trying times, he’s difficult and I just keep trying.”
The love and good will is apparent between the two as they joke back and forth and share their history.
Betty is the ninth of 12 kids and she learned how to work, and grew up sooner than kids nowadays do. They have five kids; they lost one baby girl at birth, and another daughter at age 46. They have 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and are imminently awaiting their first great-great grandchild.
They believe that today's kids have the wrong values. They put more emphasis on big homes, big cars, big bank accounts. They also believe people today forget what is really important: faith, love and sticking together for the long haul.
“Everything we ever did was together, including our ministry together from adult bible study to children's programs,” Darrel said. “Betty started the Colorado Quilting Council and I was the first ever male member, because we wanted to be together. We worked together on everything we did, from building cars to building houses, we did it together.”
Betty said, “I’m amazed every day to wake up and realize I love him more than the day before, sometimes we just can’t believe that there is more.”
Darrel said their goal now is to stay together and stay alive.
Leslie Brown is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.