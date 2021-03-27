It’s rare when what appears to be trash actually turns out to be treasure. But that’s what happened last Friday when a Montrose woman and her kids went on a spring outing atop Sims Mesa.
The public became aware of the treasure shortly after Amber Pierson’s outing on the mesa.
“I hadn’t been there in years. We went up this little hill and parked and started walking around. After about an hour, we decided to take another dirt road. And off to the side, I saw all these papers,” she said this week.
Those papers weren’t just papers. They were photographs, marriage certificates and even memorial books for lost loved ones.
She didn’t know what to think.
“I honestly thought someone passed away — or there was a divorce — and someone didn’t want them,” she said.
That wasn’t the case.
A little less than a month prior, Darlene Clair and her husband of 57 years, Richard, were building a shed on their property here in Montrose, and they were getting ready to clean out their storage unit in town.
“We were having to downsize, and I just didn’t have room for everything,” she said.
Darlene surveyed the storage unit in the last week in February. A week later she came back, and she couldn’t get in.
“There was a different lock on the storage unit,” she said. “The storage unit owner said she hadn’t changed it.”
They cut the lock off and hoped for the best.
“(The storage unit owner) said ‘let’s hope this is good.’ But it wasn’t,” Clair said.
Missing were a number of items. Maybe most precious was a trunk that belonged to Clair’s grandmother. She thinks it was more than 100 years old. Inside the trunk were memories: photos, marriage certificates and books memorializing family members. She fully intended to keep all of that in her family.
“It was just this sinking feeling, like ‘Oh my gosh,’” Clair said.
And the trunk was only one of the missing items. Also missing was an antique desk — the first piece of furniture the Clairs bought together after getting married. Other missing items included a GE washer, a dryer, water hoses, a table saw, a six-sided kitchen table and a red wheelbarrow with a flat tire.
“We lost quite a bit of stuff,” Clair said. “I started praying that maybe somehow we could at least retrieve the trunk.”
Fast-forward to March, and Pierson posted the missing items on the Montrose Message Board group on Facebook, as well as other pages she thought might connect her with the owner. She didn’t know what to expect but hoped maybe she could reunite someone with their missing stuff.
Clair’s brother’s childhood friend who lives in Florida was scouring Facebook and just happened to come across one of Pierson’s post. He recognized Clair’s father in one of the pictures.
“So he contacted my brother, and my sister-in-law called me,” Clair said.
Pierson and Clair were connected, and Clair was shortly reconnected with her missing items.
“It was a miracle,” Clair said.
Now she’s hoping she might have the rest of her missing items returned. She’s been searching pawn shops as well as marketplace groups on Facebook and asks the public to report anything that potentially matches her missing items to the Montrose police.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
